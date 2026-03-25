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ITM Institute Of Design & Media's Unique Learning Ecosystem Integrating AI And Industry Tools For Creative Excellence
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, March 2026: ITM Institute of Design & Media has announced a comprehensive suite of value-added certifications aimed at equipping students with future-ready skills across creative disciplines. With access to over 35 industry-recognized certifications, the initiative is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application by integrating professional tools and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, into everyday learning.
Students benefit from partnerships with leading technology providers, gaining hands-on exposure to platforms such as Adobe Creative Cloud, AutoCAD, ChatGPT, Unreal Engine, and advanced AI tools over a four-year period. This immersive approach ensures that graduates not only understand design principles but also develop the technical expertise required to excel in a rapidly evolving job market. The certifications are aligned with industry demands, enabling students to build strong portfolios and graduate with practical, job-ready skills.
The program emphasizes the role of AI as a creative collaborator rather than a replacement, empowering students to harness its capabilities to enhance innovation and artistic expression. By learning AI tools to their creative vision, students are positioned as forward-thinking designers capable of producing high-quality, original work.
Each program offers specialized certifications tailored to its domain. Animation & VFX students gain expertise in visual effects, animation, and immersive storytelling. UX/UI Design students are trained in interface design, prototyping, and AI-assisted development. Visual Communication students develop skills in branding, digital design, and visualization. Fashion Design students explore AI-driven design, 3D garment simulation, and trend forecasting, while Interior Design students focus on advanced 3D modeling, rendering, and AI-powered spatial planning.
Ms. Nisha Chanda, Director & Dean, ITM Institute of Design & Media said,“At ITM Institute of Design and Media, we believe the future of design lies in the synergy between human creativity and artificial intelligence. Our value-added certification ecosystem is carefully designed to ensure that students don't just adapt to technological change, they lead it. By providing access to industry-standard tools and advanced AI platforms, we are empowering our students to think beyond boundaries, create with confidence, and graduate as professionals who can shape the future of the creative industries.”
Through the 4 year-B program, ITM Institute of Design and Media reinforces its commitment to nurturing industry-ready professionals who are not only adaptable but also capable of leading innovation in the creative economy.
Students benefit from partnerships with leading technology providers, gaining hands-on exposure to platforms such as Adobe Creative Cloud, AutoCAD, ChatGPT, Unreal Engine, and advanced AI tools over a four-year period. This immersive approach ensures that graduates not only understand design principles but also develop the technical expertise required to excel in a rapidly evolving job market. The certifications are aligned with industry demands, enabling students to build strong portfolios and graduate with practical, job-ready skills.
The program emphasizes the role of AI as a creative collaborator rather than a replacement, empowering students to harness its capabilities to enhance innovation and artistic expression. By learning AI tools to their creative vision, students are positioned as forward-thinking designers capable of producing high-quality, original work.
Each program offers specialized certifications tailored to its domain. Animation & VFX students gain expertise in visual effects, animation, and immersive storytelling. UX/UI Design students are trained in interface design, prototyping, and AI-assisted development. Visual Communication students develop skills in branding, digital design, and visualization. Fashion Design students explore AI-driven design, 3D garment simulation, and trend forecasting, while Interior Design students focus on advanced 3D modeling, rendering, and AI-powered spatial planning.
Ms. Nisha Chanda, Director & Dean, ITM Institute of Design & Media said,“At ITM Institute of Design and Media, we believe the future of design lies in the synergy between human creativity and artificial intelligence. Our value-added certification ecosystem is carefully designed to ensure that students don't just adapt to technological change, they lead it. By providing access to industry-standard tools and advanced AI platforms, we are empowering our students to think beyond boundaries, create with confidence, and graduate as professionals who can shape the future of the creative industries.”
Through the 4 year-B program, ITM Institute of Design and Media reinforces its commitment to nurturing industry-ready professionals who are not only adaptable but also capable of leading innovation in the creative economy.
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