UAE Rises As Middle East Higher Education Leader With Strong QS Subject Rankings Performance

The UAE has emerged as one of the region's most dynamic higher education hubs, with 14 institutions featuring a total of 116 times in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 released on Wednesday.

Khalifa University leads the UAE's performance, rising to sixth globally in petroleum engineering. Notably, in the country, 47 entries improved, underlining steady progress.

The rankings, which evaluate more than 21,000 academic programmes across 1,900 universities worldwide, highlight a broad shift in the Arab world's academic landscape.

Meanwhile, KU has also broken into the top 100 for electrical and electronic engineering and chemical engineering, reflecting the country's growing emphasis on advanced industry and innovation.

Ajman University also debuts in Dentistry in 2026, ranking in the 51-100 range.

Institutions in the country are making notable gains in engineering and technology fields, while also expanding their presence in fast-growing areas such as computer science and pharmacy.