MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including renewable energy stocks issues a trading and news alert for Boralex Inc. (TSX: BLX ).

Boralex Inc. (TSX: BLX ) makes the TSX top percentage gainers list today following news it is being acquired by Prime Minister Carney's Brookfield. The stock is trading at $36.60, up $3.60, gaining 10.89% on a volume of over 2.7 million shares as of this report.

Mark Carney, former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor and now Prime Minister of Canada, served as Vice Chair and Head of Transition Investing at Brookfield Asset Management from 2020 to 2024.

Boralex Inc. (TSX: BLX), Brookfield, and La Caisse announced today that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement whereby Brookfield and La Caisse (together, the“ Purchaser”) will acquire all of Boralex Inc.'s issued and outstanding Class A common shares of Boralex for a price of $37.25 in cash per common share.

The transaction follows an extensive review undertaken by a special committee comprised entirely of independent directors (the " Special Committee ") of Boralex's board of directors (the " Board of Directors" ) to maximize shareholder value, finance Boralex's strong pipeline, and position the corporation for its next phase of growth. The transaction provides Boralex with the support of long-term investors aligned with its business model and growth ambitions, building on its 35-year experience to further contribute to the economic growth, energy security, and decarbonization of its core markets in Canada, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom.

Boralex will operate independently following the close of the transaction. Similar to the benefits realized across Brookfield's other platforms, the investment from Brookfield and La Caisse will help advance the corporation's mission of delivering affordable, renewable energy and enable it to meet growing demand driven by electrification, reindustrialization, and digitalization.

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 35 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has increased by more than 50%, reaching 3,783 MW as at December 31, 2025. We are developing a portfolio of projects in development and construction of 8.2 GW in wind, solar and BESS projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Recognized as Best Corporate Citizen in Canada by Corporate Knights, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

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