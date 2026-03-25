Pokémon Trading Card Game Has Premiered At The Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building!

Scenes from the Opening Day of the New Production

“Pokémon Trading Card Game: TOKYO LUMINOUS NIGHT”

About 8,000 visitors attended on Opening Day

On Friday, March 20 (national holiday), the opening day of the screening, about 8,000 people gathered at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Plaza-including Pokémon Trading Card Game fans, international visitors, and families.

Attendees shared enthusiastic feedback such as,“Seeing my favorite Pokémon projected onto the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building was incredibly powerful and impressive,” and“It was so adorable to see Pikachu appear at the event. It became a wonderful memory of our Tokyo trip."

“We truly felt the guests' love for Pokémon!” Visitors enjoyed the world of the Pokémon Trading Card Game brought to life on the massive projection surface-recognized by Guinness World RecordsTM.

Scenes from the Opening-Day Event

Pikachu, Nashiko Momotsuki, Gorgeous, and Tosa Brothers, lead the countdown to the premiere screening

At the opening-day event, Pikachu appeared alongside Nashiko Momotsuki, Gorgeous, and Tosa Brothers taking part in a talk session and leading the countdown to the first screening. With a loud chorus of“Pikachu!” from the audience, Pikachu made a surprise appearance, and the venue erupted in cheers. The first screening began with a call led by the guests, further heightening the excitement in the crowd.

After the screening, Nashiko Momotsuki commented:

“I'm also 30 years old now-just like the Pokémon Trading Card Game's 30th anniversary! I've always wanted to work with Pokémon, and I'm truly honored to be here on the opening day of such an incredible work projected onto the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building. I was especially moved by how the show makes full use of the building's structure, creating moments where Pokémon feel as if they're jumping right out at you.”

Gorgeous also shared a message for fans:“It was unbelievably powerful and so exciting! Seeing a giant Charizard right in front of you-and the incredible realism and energy of the Pokémon-was just amazing. So many Pokémon I'd wanted to see appeared too. It was the best! You have to come see it in person!”

Serving as guest MCs, the Tosa Brothers added:“It felt like we truly met Pokémon in real life-the realism is that strong. The quality was so impressive that you really feel like legendary Pokémon are right there in front of you. Please come and see it at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building!”

With these remarks, the opening-day event came to a close on a high note.

About the Pokémon Trading Card Game

Pokémon TCG, Japan's first full-fledged trading card game, recreates the battle and collecting aspects of the“Pokémon” video games

About the New Work

“Pokémon Trading Card Game: TOKYO LUMINOUS NIGHT”

TITLE

“Pokémon Trading Card Game: TOKYO LUMINOUS NIGHT”

HIGHLIGHTS

Inspired by the Pokémon Trading Card Game, beloved worldwide, this projection mapping work will be projected onto the exterior walls of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building.

Pokémon illustrated on the cards-along with the game's iconic visuals-are brought to life in three dimensions through light and projection, creating a fantastical scene across the nighttime skyline of the building.

Enjoy the Pokémon Trading Card Game-cherished across languages, generations, and regions-as an immersive visual experience on an overwhelming scale.

SHOWTIMES (MARCH)

[Weekends & Holidays] 6:30 PM / 7:30 PM / 9:00 PM

*Other programs are also screened outside the times listed above.

*For screening times from April onward, please check the official website.

Overview of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building Projection Mapping: "TOKYO Night & Light"