Bern Office Of Israeli Defence Firm Elbit Damaged

According to initial police findings, an unknown female suspect gained access to Elbit's office premises shortly after 8 pm and caused property damage amounting to tens of thousands of francs.

The perpetrator damaged the company's entrance door and equipment, the police added. No fire broke out, and there were no injuries. In addition to the police, the fire department was also on the scene.

A video posted online by activists is circulating, purportedly showing the incident. It shows a person first triggering the fire alarm and then smashing a glass door labeled Elbit Systems Switzerland with several blows from a hammer.

This content was published on Mar 12, 2026 Between 2024 and 2025, several dozen Swiss companies continued to sell goods with potential military use to Israel despite intensified UN criticism of its offensive in Gaza.