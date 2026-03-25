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Bern Office Of Israeli Defence Firm Elbit Damaged

Bern Office Of Israeli Defence Firm Elbit Damaged


2026-03-25 02:10:49
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Bern office of the Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems was damaged last Friday. The Bern Cantonal Police confirmed a report in the newspaper Le Courrier to the Keystone-SDA news agency. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Bern office of Israeli defence firm Elbit damaged This content was published on March 25, 2026 - 14:24 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

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According to initial police findings, an unknown female suspect gained access to Elbit's office premises shortly after 8 pm and caused property damage amounting to tens of thousands of francs.

The perpetrator damaged the company's entrance door and equipment, the police added. No fire broke out, and there were no injuries. In addition to the police, the fire department was also on the scene.

A video posted online by activists is circulating, purportedly showing the incident. It shows a person first triggering the fire alarm and then smashing a glass door labeled Elbit Systems Switzerland with several blows from a hammer.

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