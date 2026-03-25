Webinar: Europe's Housing Markets In A Volatile World

MENAFN - ING) Webinar details

Europe's housing markets are undergoing a structural reset – shaped by higher-for-longer interest rates, persistent supply shortages and shifts in regulation. Add in the current energy price flare‐ups resulting from tensions in the Middle East, where markets are increasingly pricing in rate hikes rather than cuts, and the path for residential real estate in 2026 is anything but straightforward. What does this mean for the sector and for the various stakeholders in housing and residential real estate?

Join ING's economists and strategists for a live 45‐minute webinar as they reflect on the implications of these developments on residential real estate across the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. Sign up here.

You'll discover:

How higher‐for‐longer rates are reshaping affordability and demand across Europe's key housing markets. How interest rates and the Iran conflict energy price spikes, and the uncertainties around it, could influence Europe's residential real estate. What new regulatory changes mean for investors, from rental rules to shifting investment appetite. How residential real estate stacks up in capital and financial markets and what's driving sentiment.

Details

Date: Wednesday 1 April

Time: 1400 BST/1500 CEST

The webinar will last 45 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end.

The event will take place online and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A joining link will be emailed following registration, and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Speakers

Sander Burgers (Netherlands Housing Market Economist) Franziska Biehl (Germany Housing Market Economist) Alissa Lefebre (Belgium Housing Market Economist) Mirjam Bani (Netherlands Commercial Real Estate Economist) Jesse Norcross (Real Estate Credit Strategist)

This event will be hosted by Diederik Stadig (Senior Economist, Healthcare & Technology)