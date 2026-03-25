Benzinga / Key word(s): Energy

Western Execution Readiness On Critical Minerals: Moving From Ambition To Action With "Shovel-Ready" Project

25.03.2026 / 13:33 CET/CEST

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By Meg Flippin, Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - March 25, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Canada is moving decisively from policy ambition to industrial execution as it works to secure resilient, transparent and competitive critical‐minerals supply chains for energy security and industrial sovereignty. A key part of this shift, Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE: NMG) has emerged as a concrete execution case, advancing a major project of national interest with committed financing, binding offtakes and construction readiness. Western Alignment: Yesterday's Announcements Are Becoming Today's Executable Assets Across the G7, governments are aligning trade, industrial and security policies to reduce reliance on concentrated critical‐minerals supply. In Canada, this effort intensified as Ottawa announced a second wave of 30 partnerships and investments under the Critical Minerals Production Alliance, unlocking $12.1 billion in new project capital and bringing total mobilization to $18.5 billion since the Alliance's launch in October 2025. The package, coupled with new federal instruments such as infrastructure funding and sovereign tools, underscores Canada's positioning as a trusted partner to allied markets, offering stability, sustainability and transparency amid concentration risk, and as a strategic supplier, particularly for battery materials where supply concentration has become a critical vulnerability. Graphite, a key input for lithium‐ion batteries, industrial applications and advanced technologies, is among the minerals prioritized under this framework. Transatlantic coordination is also tightening. In February 2026, Canada and Germany signed a joint declaration treating automotive, battery and critical‐minerals capacity as strategic industrial infrastructure, expanding collaboration on EV and hydrogen value chains and accelerating localization of supply. Beyond trade, the Canada–Germany partnership is emerging as a blueprint for how democracies navigate an era of supply‐chain chokepoints, shifting from dependence on external economic architectures to actively designing their own. Germany's investments in semiconductors and batteries align closely with Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy, as both countries work to identify overlapping dependencies and address them jointly through co‐financing supply sources, coordinating regulations and sharing risk and threat intelligence through G7 frameworks. The objective is to move faster from policy coordination to bankable, buildable projects, improving supply assurance and investment predictability across the transatlantic manufacturing base. The through‐line: the policy architecture with G7‐aligned alliances, public finance tools and bilateral industrial pacts is now explicitly geared to delivery. For industry, the signal that matters is project convertibility. From framework to financed asset, that's where NMG comes in. A Project Of National Interest Secures Its Debt And Clears A Path To FID As governments push for execution, Nouveau Monde Graphite's Phase‐2 Matawinie Mine has crossed a major threshold. Recognized by the Government of Canada as a major project of national interest and referred to the Major Projects Office, Matawinie has secured a fully committed $335 million senior project‐debt commitment from Export Development Canada (EDC) and the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB). The financing supports the construction, development and commissioning of Phase‐2, which NMG expects to become the largest graphite mine in the G7 once operational. Beyond its scale, the structure of the financing itself reflects a maturing Canadian approach to critical‐minerals development, with public‐finance institutions using long‐tenor, flexible project finance featuring competitive rates and ESG credentials aligned with international standards. This is a configuration designed to support construction rather than prolong development timelines. Crucially, the debt commitment establishes a clear and credible path to final investment decision (FID). As the first step in a disciplined financing sequence, it provides the certainty required to advance remaining financing components and to prepare for construction mobilization, a transition point that many critical‐minerals projects struggle to reach. In this case, NMG reports that bankability is reinforced by long‐term offtake agreements, with 75% of Phase‐2 future production already earmarked for the Government of Canada, Panasonic Energy and Traxys, ensuring revenue visibility and anchoring the project within allied industrial supply chains. Importantly, the national‐interest designation is backed by tangible readiness. The company reports that the Matawinie project is shovel‐ready and substantially de‐risked, with approximately 80% detailed engineering completed, site preparatory work executed, key permits secured and formal agreements in place with the Atikamekw First Nation of Manawan and the local community. These elements, often cited in policy statements, are already embedded at project level, translating national objectives into operations. In confirming a facility of approximately CA$459 million, EDC and CIB emphasized their mandate to bridge project‐financing gaps and accelerate nationally significant critical‐minerals projects from strategy into construction in line with Canada's broader effort to unlock resilient, integrated supply chains. “This is a defining milestone,” said Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President and CEO of NMG.“With detailed engineering well advanced, long‐term offtakes in place and a disciplined financing structure, Matawinie is shovel‐ready and we are advancing with confidence toward FID and construction.” From a policy standpoint, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson framed the deal as evidence that the strategy is working:“The Government of Canada is helping move this project toward final investment decision and construction. This is what execution looks like.” Beyond financing, NMG is actively preparing for construction and downstream delivery. Upstream: Construction Capacity Locked In In February, NMG announced it had awarded key packages ahead of FID, securing cost, capacity and schedule. These include civil works (Manawan‐Fournier, an Atikamekw joint venture), concentrator equipment (Metso), structural steel (Beauce‐Atlas), electrical substation (ABB) and construction management (Pomerleau). NMG reports that collectively, these contracts represent over 50% of Phase‐2 CAPEX, are within feasibility estimates and enable rapid mobilization post‐FID, materially reducing execution risk. Downstream: Accelerating Time‐To‐Market In Becancour In critical minerals, value creation does not stop at extraction. Margins are captured in processing, specification‐compliant materials and diversified end‐use applications, where natural graphite is transformed into high‐value engineered products for batteries and industrial markets. Control over midstream and downstream capacity is, therefore, as strategic as geology itself. To that end, NMG aligns downstream commissioning with upstream ramp‐up. Recently, NMG has also acquired a brownfield industrial site in Bécancour, directly adjacent to its greenfield property. The site includes existing industrial facilities and logistics infrastructure, enabling a two‐stage development that optimizes CAPEX, reduces risk and shortens timelines to meet the 13,000 tpa active anode commitment for Panasonic Energy. It also positions NMG at the heart of Canada's battery hub with direct road, rail and port access, reports the company. Execution readiness in critical minerals is becoming measurable. Committed debt, locked‐in construction packages, secured offtakes, brownfield utilization and advanced engineering are increasingly the checklist many investors and OEMs use to separate policy‐backed concepts from investable industrial assets. NMG is building a Western, mine‐to‐advanced materials, carbon-neutral alternative that reduces geopolitical exposure to concentrated external sources and supports regional battery manufacturing timelines. To learn more about NMG, click here. Featured image from NMG. This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here. This post contains sponsored content and was created in collaboration with a third-party partner. Benzinga is a publisher and does not provide personalized investment advice or act as a broker or dealer. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security Source: Benzinga

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