Arkade Reinforces Its Presence In The Goregoan-Malad Corridor With The Successful Launch Of A New Luxury Project With GDV Of Rs. 230 Crore

Arkade Developers, one of Mumbai's most trusted real estate brands has announced the launch of Arkade Evoke, a project appealing to the luxury buyer with GDV of 230 crores. This marks Arkade's 8th residential development in the belt, further strengthening its footprint there.

Strategically located in Goregaon West, the project is spread across 1.09 acres and benefits from strong connectivity, including proximity to Arkade Bangur Nagar metro station, an important driver of residential demand in Mumbai's western suburbs.

Positioned in the premium 2 and 3 BHK segment, christened Arkade Evoke, reinforces the developer's focus on creating well connected, lifestyle-led housing that caters to discerning urban homebuyers.

Designed to reflect evolving buyer preferences, the development features thoughtfully planned residences with balconies, particularly in the 3 BHK configurations. The inclusion of private outdoor spaces, surface parking and astute planning that allows for cross ventilation, addresses a growing demand among luxury homebuyers for enhanced liveability and openness, an attribute that has gained increasing prominence in Mumbai's premium housing landscape.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Amit Jain, CMD, Arkade developers limited said,“The response has been overwhelming, even in these challenging market conditions. Customers have clearly understood the brand and product value, marking the launch of Arkade Evoke as a grand success in this micro-market. This project further reflects our strategy of strengthening our presence in well-established residential micro-markets, where connectivity, infrastructure, and sustained end-user demand converge. Our focus remains on delivering thoughtfully designed homes that align with evolving urban lifestyles.”

About Arkade Developers Ltd.

Arkade Developers is a leading luxury real estate developer in Mumbai and is listed on both the exchanges, BSE (544261) and NSE (ARKADE). With a rich legacy spanning over 39 years, the company has established itself as a symbol of quality and excellence. Further strengthening its commitment to excellence, Arkade Developers has secured two key international certifications-ISO 9001 for Quality Management and ISO 45001 for Occupational Health & Safety Management.

Under the leadership of Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Amit Jain, Arkade Developers has transformed into one of Mumbai's most respected real estate firms. The company has completed 31 projects under his vision and created homes for over 5,500 happy families. Guided by the core philosophy of "Family First," Arkade Developers focuses on building family-friendly homes and upholds values such as trust, transparency, commitment, and happiness.

Known for its timely project deliveries, Arkade Developers has made a significant mark in the Mumbai real estate sector, having developed over 5.5 million square feet of property, with an additional 2+ million square feet currently under construction.

The company's commitment to quality is reflected in its meticulous planning, innovative designs, and use of advanced technologies, which ensure that every project is delivered on time and to the highest standards.

For more information, visit: arkade.