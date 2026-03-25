Archaeologists Create Map Revealing Extent Of Damage To Iran Heritage Sites The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Iranian Archaeologists Launch Interactive Map to Document War Damage to Historic Sites

A new interactive map is making visible what is often hardest to grasp in wartime: the cumulative, place-by-place erosion of cultural memory. As reports of damage to historic sites in Iran continue to rise amid US-Israeli strikes, two Iranian archaeologists have created a geolocated platform that tracks affected cultural landmarks across the country.

The map was developed by Sepideh Maziar, a senior researcher and lecturer at Goethe University Frankfurt's Institute of Archaeological Sciences, and Mehrnoush Soroush, director of the Center for Ancient Middle Eastern Landscapes (CAMEL) Lab at the University of Chicago. Launched on March 22 and hosted on CAMEL's website, the project aims to draw international attention to what the researchers describe as the erasure of irreplaceable heritage.

Despite severe constraints on communication inside Iran, the database is already substantial. The platform currently includes 69 verified entries, with a 70th site under verification. Because internet access and on-the-ground reporting have been limited, the team has leaned primarily on open-source information, requiring confirmation from multiple independent sources before a site is added.

Among the most recent entries is the Sa'dabad Palace complex in Tehran, a sprawling 80-hectare site near Tajrish Square in the city's north. The complex comprises 18 palaces and mansions dating to the 19th century and associated with both the Qajar dynasty (1796–1925) and the Pahlavi dynasty (1925–1979). According to local media reports, three structures were seriously damaged on March 17 by blast waves from a nearby strike. Images compiled on the map show debris scattered through interiors and damage to ceilings, mirrorwork, walls, doors, and windows. Each entry also includes notes on a site's significance, the reported extent of damage, and links to source material.

For Soroush, whose work includes archaeological mapping, the format is central to the project's purpose.“It doesn't matter what [story] you want to tell - maps help bring it to life, they help you connect to spaces,” she said, emphasizing that interactivity allows viewers to“read, to click” and access information at the level of individual sites.

Both researchers describe the map as more than a record. Soroush said it functions as a visual platform underscoring that Iran's cultural heritage and identity are at risk. Maziar framed the stakes in terms of collective memory:“When cultural heritage is destroyed, a part of a nation's identity and memory is lost forever.” She added that documenting damage is not meant to eclipse the human toll of war, but to preserve“the history, the identity, and the memory of our people for future generations.”

The urgency behind the initiative is also personal. Maziar and Soroush both have family ties in Iran and long professional relationships with the country's archaeological and architectural heritage. Maziar said that by the second week of the war, reports had already surfaced of damage to 58 sites, prompting the pair to move quickly. Within a week of their initial conversations about how to communicate the scale of destruction, the map went live.

Local media later reported that Iran's ministry of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts had announced the number of damaged sites had risen to 114.

To ensure the project can withstand scrutiny, the archaeologists say their inclusion standards are intentionally conservative. The map lists only sites included on the Iranian government's national heritage register. It also records a damaged complex as a single entry even when multiple structures within it are affected. The same caution applies to damage assessments: when detailed information is unavailable, the platform logs only the minimum level of damage supported by the evidence.

That restraint, they argue, should not be mistaken for reassurance. The researchers warn that even seemingly superficial harm - including damage to decorative mirrorwork reported at several sites - can accelerate deterioration if left unrestored, potentially leading to more serious structural problems.

Soroush expects the count could climb sharply once internet access improves and more documentation becomes possible.“Once internet access is restored and we're able to gather more information, I expect the figures could increase significantly - possibly several times over,” she said.

In a conflict where headlines often focus on immediate military and humanitarian developments, the map offers a parallel ledger: a growing inventory of places that anchor Iran's history, and the fragile material evidence of that history now at risk.