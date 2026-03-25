Tungsten Prices Rally As Middle East War Drains Supply

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The price of tungsten has risen to its highest level in nearly a century as the United States and Israel draw down their munitions stockpiles in the ongoing conflict with Iran. This heightened use of munitions is putting an immense strain on the supply of the mineral in the wake of China imposing restrictions on the metal's exports.

Many new tungsten mining projects are planned or are being developed. Enterprises like Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE American: CNL) (TSX: CNL) are also conducting tungsten exploration projects in the Americas. As many of those projects come online, global supply is likely to become increasingly less...

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