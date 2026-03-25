Over 200 Injured In Israel In Past 24 Hours Amid Iran-Lebanon Attacks

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 200 people were injured in Israel over the past 24 hours amid ongoing attacks by Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah on the country, a media report said.

Al Jazeera, quoting Israel's Health Ministry, reported that 204 injured people were admitted to hospitals during this period. No further details on their condition were provided.

On Tuesday, Reuters cited the Israeli ambulance service as saying that Iranian missile strikes had killed 16 people in Israel.

The Israeli military also reported that two soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon.

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