IKO Celebrates Grand Opening of New Fiberglass and Fiberglass Mat Manufacturing Facilities in South Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New $500+ Million Investment Strengthens IKO's Manufacturing Network and Creates Nearly 200 Local Jobs

Chester County, SC, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKO North America proudly celebrated the official grand opening of its new fiberglass manufacturing facility and glass mat plant in Chester County, South Carolina. This milestone marks the completion of more than $500 million in investments that significantly advance IKO's vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities in North America.

The two state-of-the-art facilities, located along Lancaster Highway near the city of Chester, include a fiberglass manufacturing plant and a 325,000-square-foot glass mat production facility that utilizes output from the adjacent fiberglass plant. Glass mat is a critical component in asphalt shingle production, and the new facility will support IKO's growing network of shingle manufacturing operations across North America, enhancing supply chain efficiency, quality control, and long-term reliability.

“This grand opening represents a major milestone for IKO and a proud moment for our entire organization,” said David Koschitzky, CEO of IKO North America.“This year is particularly special as we celebrate 75 years of IKO. As a family-owned and operated business, we are especially proud to invest in communities like Chester County and to create meaningful, long-term opportunities.”

The grand opening ceremony brought together IKO leadership, state and local officials, community partners, and employees to commemorate the project's completion and celebrate its economic impact on the region. Together, the facilities are expected to create nearly 200 full-time jobs, contributing to sustained economic growth and workforce development in Chester County. Attending the event were notable officials and dignitaries, including Pamela Evette, Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina; Courtney Jackson, Constituent Services Representative for U.S. Senator Tim Scott; Freddie Gault, Senior Field Representative for the Office of U.S. Representative Ralph Norman; Senior Trade Commissioner Michael Mancini, representing Rosaline Kwan, the Government of Canada's Consul General to the Southeast United States; Randy Ligon, Member of the South Carolina House of Representatives; and Robert Long, Director of Chester County Economic Development.

Attendees had the opportunity to tour both facilities and experience the manufacturing process firsthand, gaining a live, end-to-end view of fiberglass and glass mat production.

Pictures: IKO Chester



About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

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IKO Celebrates Grand Opening of New Fiberglass and Fiberglass Mat Manufacturing Facilities in South Carolina IKO Celebrates Grand Opening of New Fiberglass and Fiberglass Mat Manufacturing Facilities in South Carolina

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