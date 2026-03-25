Air Methods Honors National Doctors' Day, Celebrates AMPED Podcast Milestone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medical Directors Spearhead Success of Podcast

Denver, CO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Doctors' Day (March 30), Air Methods is celebrating the physician leaders who support frontline clinicians and patients every day and spotlighting two medical directors who helped bring clinical learning to life through the Air Methods Prehospital Education (AMPED) podcast-Dr. Phil Moy and Dr. John Wilmas.

AMPED began as an idea to expand education for Air Methods clinicians. Five years in, it has grown into a platform for clinicians around the world, sharing real-life mission lessons, practical critical-care topics, and the stories behind the care, highlighting the grit, teamwork, and compassion that show up on every call.

For Dr. Moy, the drive to serve others started at an early age. Immersed in superhero stories from his older brother's comic books, Dr. Moy drew inspiration not from superpowers but from resilience, shaped by childhood illness.

“In those moments of isolation and physical pain, I found myself drawn to characters like Bruce Wayne (Batman) and Logan (Wolverine),” Dr. Moy said.“What moved me wasn't their powers, but their resilience. They found some way to protect others, maintaining a 'heart of gold' amidst the shadows. I realized I wanted to be the person who steps into the darkness of someone else's worst day to offer help and hope. Emergency medicine and EMS became my way of turning my own past struggles into a lifelong mission to help.”

Dr. Wilmas encouraged Dr. Moy to join Air Methods, and together they have served as medical directors for the ARCH air medical program in Illinois and Missouri for more than a decade, bringing nearly 40 years of combined physician experience to crews they support today.

“When Dr. Wilmas and I tossed around the idea of starting a podcast, I remember saying I wouldn't do it without him because he is a great storyteller and educator,” Dr. Moy said.“Now, it has become a way to share the stories of our clinicians and patients and the hurdles they overcome. I'm proud of the stories we've been able to share with the help and camaraderie of the entire team.”

Launched in February 2021, AMPED has become a trusted voice in critical care and air medical transport, sharing expert insights and real-world mission debriefs to help clinicians at every level learn from the frontlines. With almost a quarter of a million unique downloads to date, episodes explore high-stakes emergencies-from tension pneumothorax and cardiac arrest to neurogenic shock-while also elevating the human side of care through patient and family perspectives.

With Episode 62 publishing this month, AMPED continues to offer compelling reminders of why prehospital care is essential to lifesaving outcomes. For Dr. Moy, one episode stands out-Episode 35: Hope is a Good Thing. It follows the coordinated care of a pre-teen with a severe liver injury that progressed to hemorrhagic shock and traumatic arrest, highlighting how every link in the EMS chain matters-from the prehospital team through the emergency department and operating room-and featuring a unique perspective from the child's father.

“It's amazing that AMPED is celebrating five years. This is all due to our loyal listeners,” said Dr. Wilmas.“The podcast has evolved to include stories from our patients' perspective, and hearing from patients and families reinforces why we all do this challenging work.”

Now serving as Air Methods' Chief Physician Advisor, Dr. Wilmas noted that EMS medicine is increasingly recognized as a specialty“within the house of medicine,” elevating the impact of prehospital care and the importance of celebrating physician leaders who help advance clinical excellence across the full continuum of care.

“When I was offered a position at Air Methods, the focus on clinical excellence and education led me to accept,” Dr. Wilmas said.“Additionally, the continued advances in safety and standardization, including tools like the Airway Checklist, are meaningful progress for clinicians in challenging environments and help streamline decision-making. The focus will always be on clinical excellence, and we utilize the AMPED podcast to highlight this commitment.”

New episodes publish on the third Wednesday of every month and are available free on major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Continuing education credits are available for purchase through Air Methods Ascend. Listeners can purchase individual episodes or access the full library through the Critical Care Review bundle.

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About Air Methods:

Air Methods is the nation's leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to approximately 100,000 people every year. With more than 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company's clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

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Founders of the AMPED podcast AMPED on Multiple Platforms

CONTACT: Lindsey Emmons Air Methods (303) 482-6938...