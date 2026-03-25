Waterproofing Chemicals Market 2026 Ensuring Structural Durability In Construction

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Waterproofing Chemicals market to surpass $44 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Speciality Chemicals market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,018 billion by 2030, with Waterproofing Chemicals to represent around 4% of the parent market. Within the broader Chemicals industry, which is expected to be $7,586 billion by 2030, the Waterproofing Chemicals market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region In The Waterproofing Chemicals Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the waterproofing chemicals market in 2030, valued at $18 billion. The market is expected to grow from $11 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing investments in infrastructure and urban development projects, rapid expansion of megacities and smart city initiatives, strong growth in transportation and industrial construction activities, rising need for moisture protection in high-rise structures and underground infrastructure, and government-led infrastructure modernization programs across countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the waterproofing chemicals market in 2030, valued at $10 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing demand for sustainable and high-performance building materials, adoption of advanced polymer- and cement-based waterproofing solutions, expansion of renovation and infrastructure upgrade initiatives, stringent regulatory standards for building durability and water resistance, and growing use of waterproofing systems in commercial roofing, basements, and foundation protection across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Waterproofing Chemicals Market In 2030?

The waterproofing chemicals market is segmented by type into bitumen, elastomers, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), thermoplastic olefin (TPO), and ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM). The bitumen market will be the largest segment of the waterproofing chemicals market segmented by type, accounting for 35% or $15 billion of the total in 2030. The bitumen market will be supported by growing demand for durable and cost-effective roofing and paving solutions, increasing construction of residential and commercial infrastructure, rising adoption of bitumen-based membranes for waterproofing applications, advancements in modified bitumen technologies, and government initiatives promoting resilient and weatherproof building materials, fuelling transformative growth within the broader construction and building chemicals industry.

The waterproofing chemicals market is segmented by technology into preformed membranes, coatings and liquid applied membrane systems (lams), and integral systems.

The waterproofing chemicals market is segmented by application into roofing and walls, floors and basements, waste and water management, tunnel liners, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Waterproofing Chemicals Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the waterproofing chemicals market leading up to 2030 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global waterproofing chemicals market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape construction practices, infrastructure durability standards, regulatory compliance frameworks, and innovation across global building and construction ecosystems.

Rapid Growth in Construction and Infrastructure Development - The rapid growth in construction and infrastructure development is expected to become a key growth driver for the waterproofing chemicals market by 2030. The accelerating pace of residential, commercial, and infrastructure construction projects worldwide is a major driver for the waterproofing chemicals market. Increasing urbanization, population growth, and government investments in transportation, housing, industrial facilities, and public infrastructure are significantly boosting demand for durable and long-lasting waterproofing solutions. Waterproofing chemicals play a critical role in enhancing structural integrity, preventing water infiltration, and extending the lifespan of buildings and infrastructure assets. As construction standards increasingly emphasize durability, safety, and sustainability, the adoption of advanced waterproofing materials continues to rise, strongly supporting market growth. As a result, the rapid growth in construction and infrastructure development is anticipated to contribute to 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Awareness of Building Durability and Preventive Maintenance - The increasing awareness of building durability and preventive maintenance is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the waterproofing chemicals market by 2030. Growing awareness regarding the importance of preventive maintenance, structural protection, and moisture control is driving demand for high-performance waterproofing chemicals. Property owners, contractors, and infrastructure developers are increasingly focusing on proactive waterproofing to minimize repair costs, prevent mold growth, and avoid long-term structural deterioration. This shift toward preventive construction practices is accelerating the adoption of advanced coatings, membranes, sealants, and admixtures. As lifecycle cost optimization becomes a key priority, demand for durable and efficient waterproofing solutions continues to expand. Consequently, the increasing awareness of building durability and preventive maintenance is projected to contribute to around 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Adoption of Advanced and Sustainable Waterproofing Solutions - The rising adoption of advanced and sustainable waterproofing solutions is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the waterproofing chemicals market by 2030. The market is witnessing a growing shift toward environmentally friendly, low-VOC, and sustainable waterproofing chemicals driven by stringent environmental regulations and rising sustainability awareness. Manufacturers are increasingly developing eco-friendly membranes, water-based coatings, and green admixtures that meet regulatory standards without compromising performance. In addition, technological advancements such as polymer-modified membranes, crystalline waterproofing, and nano-coatings are improving durability and efficiency. These innovations are significantly enhancing product performance and driving wider adoption across diverse construction applications. Therefore, the rising adoption of advanced and sustainable waterproofing solutions is projected to contribute to approximately 2.5% annual growth in the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Waterproofing Chemicals Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the bitumen market, the elastomers market, the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market, the thermoplastic olefin (TPO) market, and the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $18 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing construction and infrastructure development activities, rising demand for durable and weather-resistant building materials, growing adoption of advanced waterproofing solutions, innovations in modified and sustainable chemical formulations, and government regulations promoting resilient and energy-efficient structures, fuelling transformative growth within the broader construction and building chemicals industry.

The bitumen market is projected to grow by $6 billion, the elastomers market by $4 billion, the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market by $3 billion, the thermoplastic olefin (TPO) market by $2 billion, and the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market by $3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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