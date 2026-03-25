Delhi: LPG Black Marketing Racket Busted In Dwarka, 65 Cylinders Seized One Held

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) In a major crackdown on black marketing of cooking gas, the Dwarka police in Delhi have busted an illegal LPG cylinder hoarding and distribution racket operating out of the Chhawla area, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out on Tuesday by a joint team of Dwarka's Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) and Chhawla Police Station, following specific intelligence inputs about unauthorised storage and sale of LPG cylinders from a residential premises.

According to the police, heightened vigilance was maintained in the district in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation and the possibility of disruption in LPG supplies.

During this exercise, the AATS team received credible information that a house in Kashmiri Colony in Chhawla area, was being used for illegal hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders.

Acting swiftly, a raid was conducted by the police team at the identified premises.

During the search, the house was found to be stocked with a large number of LPG cylinders, confirming the illegal activity.

The accused, identified as Ashok Kumar (52), a resident of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended from the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kumar was engaged in procuring LPG cylinders through unauthorised means, storing them illegally, and selling them to local residents and small service providers at inflated prices, exploiting potential supply shortages.

A total of 65 LPG cylinders were recovered during the raid. These included 57 commercial cylinders -- 38 of Indane and 19 of Bharat brand -- and eight domestic cylinders, comprising six Bharat and two Indane units.

In addition to the LPG cylinders, the police also seized equipment used in the illegal operation, including a gas transfer machine, which was being used to refill cylinders, and a weighing machine for measuring quantities during sale.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 287 and 288, along with Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, at the Chhawla Police Station.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of procurement and identify other individuals involved in the racket.