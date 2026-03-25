Inhaleh2 Earns Canadian SR&ED Recognition For Breakthrough In Hydrogen Therapy Delivery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNOQUALMIE, Wash., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a precision hydrogen inhalation technology developed by, inventor of the open-cup hydrogen water tablets, and well-known H2 researcherhas received recognition under Canada'sprogram for its breakthrough work in controlled hydrogen gas delivery.

The SR&ED program is the Canadian government's primary incentive for innovation, supporting projects that demonstrate meaningful scientific or technological advancement through systematic experimentation. Recognition under the program signals that a company's work addresses unresolved technical challenges and advances the state of knowledge in its field.

InhaleH2 was recognized for solving a longstanding problem in hydrogen therapy: how to safely and consistently deliver precise concentrations of hydrogen gas in real time with human breathing.

“This was the result of over seven years of focused research and development,” said Dr. Tyler LeBaron, co-founder of the InhaleH2.“We were tackling a problem that hadn't been solved-how to deliver hydrogen in a way that is precise, safe, and aligned with real human breathing patterns.”

During his PhD research, Dr. Tyler LeBaron utilized hydrogen gas delivered from pre-mixed tanks at concentrations below established flammability thresholds, enabling precise control in experimental settings. However, translating these conditions into practical, real-world applications proved challenging. Existing industry devices were unable to reliably achieve biologically relevant hydrogen concentrations while maintaining safety standards, nor could they adapt to variability in individual breathing patterns.

To address these challenges, the InhaleH2 team engineered a delivery system designed to maintain a stable hydrogen concentration throughout each inhalation. Developing this approach required overcoming multiple scientific uncertainties related to gas kinetics, flow dynamics, and human breathing variability. Through hypothesis-driven experimentation and iterative development the resulting innovation is the subject of internationally filed patents and enables precise, real-time control of hydrogen concentrations within established safety limits, advancing the company's mission to support clinical research while making hydrogen therapy more accessible to early adopters

The result is InhaleH2, a precision hydrogen inhalation platform that delivers a consistent fraction of hydrogen gas (FiH2) with every breath. The system allows users to target concentrations between 0.5% and 4.0%, while built-in safety mechanisms ensure levels remain within established thresholds.

The device is designed to replicate delivery conditions used in clinical research, supporting more consistent application of hydrogen therapy protocols.

SR&ED recognition places InhaleH2 among a select group of Canadian innovations that have demonstrated true technological advancement, reinforcing the company's position at the forefront of hydrogen-based therapeutic delivery systems.

About InhaleH2

InhaleH2 is a precision health technology company focused on advancing hydrogen inhalation therapy through engineering innovation. Founded by Alex Tarnava and Dr. Tyler LeBaron, the company has spent over seven years developing a precision system capable of delivering safe, consistent hydrogen concentrations aligned with real-time human breathing.

The InhaleH2 platform is designed to replicate clinical research delivery methods while ensuring safety, reliability, and ease of use, enabling a more precise application of hydrogen therapy across both research and consumer settings. For inquiries about purchasing the InhaleH2 hydrogen inhalation therapy machine for home, clinic, hospital, research, or medical spa use please visit or call 855-291-2422.