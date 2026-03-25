Audited Financial Statements And Management Report Of LITGRID AB For The Year 2025
|Key financial indicators, EUR million
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|431.1
|378.3
|EBITDA
|48.9
|60.5
|Net profit
|34.2
|49.0
|ROE, percents
|13.0
|19.7
|Adjusted* EBITDA
|53.0
|47.6
|Adjusted* Net Profit
|37.7
|34.3
|Adjusted* ROE, percents
|14.3
|13.8
*The adjustment of the profitability indicators is made due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by National Energy Regulatory Council. The indicators are adjusted by the correction of income, which has already been approved by the decision of Council when the regulated transmission service prices of the reporting period were approved. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the Council-approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which Council will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period.
Attachments:Integrated annual report. The Independent auditor's report.
Contact person for a more detailed information:
Jurga Eivaitė
Communications Project Manager
+370 613 19977, ...
Attachments
-
litgridab-2025-12-31-en
2. Litgrid - EU PIE_stand alone_IFRS_EN_2025_signed
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