Spanish PM Affirms Opposition To War In Middle East, Defends Economic Measures

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, March 25 (IANS) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday reiterated his opposition to the war in Iran, which has spread across the Middle East, criticising the military actions of the United States and Israel.

The Spanish premier also defended his government's economic package aimed at mitigating the impact of the conflict.

Sanchez stressed that his country will not support military actions that violate international law. "Spain will not be complicit in illegal aggressions, nor in lies disguised as freedom - not while I am prime minister," he said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Addressing relations with allies, Sanchez underlined the need for an independent and critical stance, questioning what it means to be an ally. It does not imply blind obedience, he underlined, but rather the courage to stand up when the path is wrong and to tell partners the truth, "even when it is uncomfortable."

Sanchez also warned of the risk of the conflict expanding in the region, saying that Israeli military actions could lead to a replication of "the destruction and suffering seen in Gaza" in Lebanon.

"Spain today is a benchmark in the defence of peace and international law," he said, calling for an end to the conflict. "We are going to demand that this war stop. It is not fair that some set the world on fire while the rest of us swallow their ashes."

On the economic front, Sanchez defended a package of anti-crisis measures worth more than five billion euros, warning of the conflict's impact on the economy.

The package, approved by the government and pending parliamentary ratification, includes an extension of reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on energy, direct aid to sectors such as transport and agriculture, and measures to protect households and businesses.

"This is not a vote on this government; it is a vote on whether we protect our families and businesses with these five billion euros or leave them to face the uncertainty of war on their own," he said.

"This war is a colossal mistake whose cost we neither accept nor are willing to pay," Sanchez said. Its consequences will not translate into "higher wages or more affordable housing," he said, adding that it is the "true tragedy."