Director/PDMR Shareholding
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Milena Mondini de Focatiis
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Admiral Group Plc
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
|a)
|Name
|Admiral Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 0.1pence each
GB00B02J6398
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Charitable donation by way of a gift of Ordinary Shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|12,500
|d)
| Aggregated information
|N/A single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24 March 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
| Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Dan Caunt, Group Company Secretary and General Counsel
Date of notification: 24 March 2026
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