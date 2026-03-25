Aquablue Opens New HQ As Global Aggregation Demand Drives 40% Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Aquablue, the global communications aggregator redefining how enterprises manage connectivity, has opened its new headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey, marking a major milestone in the company's continued expansion.

The move to downtown Morristown, New Jersey, near New York's financial ecosystem and a hub of healthcare, technology, and global businesses, comes amid surging demand for Aquablue's model for simplifying global network connectivity.

Aquablue has expanded its workforce by more than 40% in the past year, with additional hires planned as the company continues to scale. In Q1 2026 alone, Aquablue increased their workforce by 13%, strengthening both leadership and operational capabilities across the business.

The new hires include Erika Agatone as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), along with additions across service delivery, finance, quoting operations, and the Network Operations Center (NOC). Approximately 30% of its workforce is represented by women across finance, operations, marketing, and network services roles.

These hires reflect the company's continued investment in talent, infrastructure, and operational scale as demand grows for enterprise connectivity models that simplify global network management. The new office provides a modern, high-end workspace designed to support collaboration and innovation for the company's rapidly growing team, clients, and partners.

“This new office represents more than just a change of address,” said Chris Marino, CEO of Aquablue Network.“It reflects the momentum we're building as a company and our commitment to investing in our people, our clients, and our long-term vision. Downtown Morristown is an ideal location for our next phase of growth.”

Rather than coordinating multiple carriers, contracts, and support models, Aquablue's global aggregation model enables organizations to operate under a single commercial framework and operating model, delivering greater control, accountability, and operational clarity across global networks.

“As enterprises scale globally and digital infrastructure becomes more critical than ever, organizations are looking for partners who can simplify multi-carrier complexity while maintaining performance and control,” Marino added.“Our focus remains on delivering that clarity, scalability, and accountability for our clients.”

Aquablue's momentum has also been recognized across the industry. The company was named a Business of the Year finalist and honoree by NJBIZ, and was shortlisted at the 2025 Global Connectivity Awards for its NOC-as-a-Service offering.

As enterprises face increasing pressure from AI-driven workloads, distributed infrastructure, and rising performance expectations, the need for predictable, governed connectivity is intensifying. Aquablue's global aggregation model addresses this shift by turning fragmented infrastructure into a single, manageable system.