BTS RETURNS AFTER 4 YEARS 18.4M Watched This Comeback Concert | Entertainment | World K-pop superstars BTS are officially back - and their 2026 comeback concert in Seoul proves their global power is stronger than ever. After nearly four years of hiatus due to mandatory military service, BTS reunited on stage at Gwanghwamun Square, delivering a historic performance set against the iconic Gyeongbokgung Palace. The concert drew an estimated 18.4 million viewers worldwide, streamed live on Netflix - marking Netflix's first global live music event and its debut live event in South Korea. The livestream ranked in the Top 10 across 80 countries and hit No.1 in 24 countries, proving BTS's unmatched global reach. This comeback follows the release of their new album“ARIRANG”, which reflects a more mature sound rooted in Korean identity. Title track“SWIM” topped global charts for three consecutive days“Body to Body” features elements of the traditional Korean folk song Arirang, often called South Korea's unofficial national anthem Beyond the concert, Seoul transformed into a BTS city-wide celebration - with drone shows, media facades, and landmarks like Dongdaemun Design Plaza and Namdaemun Gate lighting up for the comeback. From tens of thousands of fans on the ground to millions watching globally, this wasn't just a concert - it was a defining cultural moment. BTS didn't just return... they redefined their global impact.

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