Argentina Backs US, Israel In West Asia Conflict, Hopes For Diplomacy

Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, Argentina has reiterated its support for the United States and Israel while expressing hope for a diplomatic resolution, even as the conflict continues to impact global energy markets.

Argentina's Stance on West Asia Conflict

Speaking on the evolving situation to ANI, Argentina's Ambassador to India Mariano A Caucino described the crisis as layered and complex. "Well, I think the conflict is ongoing. It's a very old conflict, no? Because when we talk about the Middle East, in fact, there is not such a thing as one conflict, but a number of conflicts together, and that they are overlapped one and the other."

Reaffirming Buenos Aires' position, Caucino said, "The Argentine government has been very clear to supporting the operation, and especially giving the support to the American government and to the Israeli government. We have a very special link with Israel."

At the same time, he stressed the need for stability, adding, "We hope that some sort of agreement or some sort of situation might be achieved for the good of the people there, for the good of the region, for the good of the stability of the region that is so important in the world."

Energy Market Impact and Economic Outlook

While the conflict has disrupted global supply chains, particularly in energy, Argentina indicated it remains relatively insulated. "Argentina, fortunately now, in the last years, under this leadership of the new government and under some reforms that are being underway, we have the opportunity to recover our energy, let's say, sustainability," he said.

However, he cautioned that global economic disruptions would inevitably have wider repercussions, noting that "there is no region able to be completely isolated."

Expanding Cooperation with India

Highlighting India's growing energy demand, the Argentine side acknowledged New Delhi's diversification strategy. "I think the Indian government has been working in this strategy of diversifying these natural resources and the provision of energy in the last years, and I think that's very positive. It's very wise from your side."

Focus on Energy and Key Sectors

Argentina, which holds significant gas reserves, is looking to deepen cooperation with India in the energy sector. "No, mainly it's about gas, because Argentina has an important reserve of gas. In the south of Argentina, there is a reserve called Vaca Muerta, which is very important," the official said, adding that bilateral engagement is still at a nascent stage but holds strong potential.

Beyond energy, Argentina identified agriculture, mining, and critical minerals such as lithium as key sectors for expanding ties. The country is already a leading supplier of edible oils to India and aims to further strengthen trade relations.

India's Potential Diplomatic Role

On India's potential diplomatic role in the Middle East crisis, the official said, "I think the Indian leadership is in a position to be able to make a diplomatic effort in order to work towards a solution. I think that India has the conditions to fulfil a role."

Both sides expressed optimism about the trajectory of bilateral relations, with ongoing discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation across sectors, even as global uncertainties persist. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)