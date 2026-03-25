Gujarat: Fire Guts Company In Kandla Special Economic Zone, Gandhidham

Fire Engulfs Company in Kandla SEZ

A massive fire broke out at a company in the Kandla Special Economic Zone located in Gandhidham in Gujarat on Wednesday. The fire department reached the spot with fire tenders after receiving the information, and operations to douse the fire are underway. Further details are awaited in the incident.

Series of Fire Incidents in Gujarat

Blaze at Surat Chemicals Factory

Earlier on March 11, a fire broke out at a chemicals factory in the Sachin GIDC area of Surat. More than 10 fire engines rushed to the site to control the blaze.

Textile Market Fire

In another incident earlier this month, a fire occured at the Millennium-1 textile market, which was brought under control after as many as 15 fire engines rushed to the spot. Chief Fire Officer, Basant Parikh, said, "Fire engines rushed to douse the fire at the Kamela Darwaja hub, with 5-7 shops, including godown, destroyed in the textile market. The fire is now under control, and no casualties have been reported."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)