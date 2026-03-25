Simbarashe Ndhleve
- Research Scientist: Centre for Global Change, Walter Sisulu University
Simbarashe Ndhleve is a Research Scientist at Walter Sisulu University's Centre for Global Change. He has more than twelve years of experience in research, teaching, and community engagement in the field of agriculture, food security, climate change, environmental sciences, and rural development. Simba holds BSc, MSc, and PhD in Agricultural Economics from the University of Fort Hare, South Africa. To date, he has co-authored seven book chapters, 27 scientific articles, and participated in several research projects. Simbarashe has successfully supervised several postgraduate students in the fields of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.Experience
- –present Research Scientist: Centre for Global Change, Walter Sisulu University
- 2012 University of Fort Hare, PhD Agricultural Economics
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