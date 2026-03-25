Eat, Play, And Relax With Solo Excursions On Florida's Historic Coast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As solo women-driven travel rises, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches offers rich cultural experiences

St. Augustine, FL, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More women are choosing to travel and explore the world solo, prioritizing authentic destinations over popular tourist hotspots. Florida's Historic Coast offers deeper, culturally rich experiences that promote wellness, encourage self-exploration, and broaden perspectives.

“Alone doesn't have to mean lonely,” says Susan Phillips, President and CEO of St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches Visitor and Convention Center.“Traveling solo is a wonderful way to become immersed in the local landscape and make new connections. And Florida's Historic Coast is all about welcoming travelers – there's a reason St. Augustine was named the friendliest travel destination in the United States.”

Situated along the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway, eco tours showcase the diverse wildlife of Florida's Historic Coast. Wild Lessons is a female-owned and operated environmental education organization that explores marine biology, conservation, and more during beach walks, sailboat trips, and lectures. Deep Creek Paddles and Earth Kinship offer kayaking excursions, while Florida Water Tours and Red Boat Tours offer cruises on larger boats. Anastasia Watersports rents paddleboards, kayaks, and small sailboats for those who prefer to explore on their own schedule.

From internationally renowned stages to intimate local venues, the live music scene on Florida's Historic Coast continues to draw music lovers. The St. Augustine Amphitheatre and the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall host acts like James Taylor, Megan Moroney, Michael Franti, Melissa Etheridge, Diana Ross, Billy Strings, and more. The Original Café Eleven on St. Augustine Beach and Colonial Oak Music Park in Historic Downtown St. Augustine regularly feature local and regional musicians, comedians, and performers.

An easy way to see the sights is with an experienced guide. Pineapple Ride and Tour and First Coast Cart Tours offer private and scheduled tours of the city, while St. Augustine Land & Sea Tours offers walking, golf cart, boat, and food tours, covering land and sea, in both English and Spanish. Historic Tours of Flagler College tells the story of the famous Ponce de Leon Hotel, while The Tasting Tours and St. Augustine City Walks Food & Wine Tours reveal the culinary treats hidden throughout the city. For must-do, unique experiences, visit the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum, St. Johns Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve, and Marineland Dolphin Adventure, where guests can interact and swim with dolphins.

Solo travelers can use their free time to get active and learn new skills. St. Johns Golf Club offers women-only golf clinics ranging from the basics to more advanced instruction. Cast off the bowlines and learn to sail with St. Augustine Sailing 's American Sailing Association-accredited female instructors.

Visitors can pack a pickleball paddle and hop into a game at Old Coast Pickleball, where the players can elevate their game and make new friends. OR participate in a sunrise beach yoga session with Pilates Yoga Loft team at Vilano Beach.

Every trip deserves a moment for relaxation and reflection, and Florida's Historic Coast offers modern, luxurious spas to help. Salt Spa St. Augustine harnesses the power of natural mineral salt for its therapeutic services. The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club offers over 100 beauty and pampering services. Other full-service spas include Circle of Wellness, Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa, and Poseidon Spa at the Casa Monica Resort & Spa. For a more personalized beauty experience, Blot Lip Lounge offers custom lip appointments and hands-on makeup classes-perfect for a solo self-care treat, with special offers available to enhance your visit.

To make planning effortless, Florida's Historic Coast offers a variety of special deals for solo travelers this spring and summer. Use the convenient trip planner at to create your ideal itinerary-from comfortable accommodations and exceptional dining to enriching experiences that spark curiosity and adventure.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach; and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1-800-653-2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at . Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; Facebook/OfficialStAugustine; and Threads @floridashistoriccoast

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CONTACT: Barbara Golden St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau 9046698142...