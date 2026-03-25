Nouryon Expands Access To Fast-Growing Personal Care And Cleaning Consumer Markets With New Halal-Certified Ingredients In China

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global specialty chemicals leader Nouryon today announced that its manufacturing facilities in Boxing and Ningbo, China, have received halal certification for selected ingredients used in personal care and cleaning applications. The certification allows Nouryon to serve additional markets worldwide, meeting internationally recognized requirements for ethical and hygienic practices.

“Halal certification is not a niche requirement; it opens the door to serving nearly two billion consumers who require halal in certain markets and regions. With this certification, we are expanding what is possible for the consumer brands we support and strengthening their ability to compete in high‐growth markets,” said Brad Pearson, vice president of Cleaning Goods at Nouryon.

The Boxing facility produces fatty amines and quaternary ammonium compounds, key ingredients in fabric softeners and cleaning goods. The Ningbo facility manufactures conventional and green chelating agents used in home and industrial cleaning products and personal care items.

Nouryon continues to address the evolving needs of customers and consumers around the world with high-performing and sustainable ingredient solutions for cleaning and personal care markets. The company operates multiple manufacturing facilities worldwide and maintains technical support centers to help customers navigate regulatory requirements and optimize formulations for local market preferences.

Within Nouryon's Consumer and Life Sciences segment, these cleaning and personal care product offerings are part of the company's Home and Personal Care business unit that sells critical ingredients to enhance the effectiveness of consumer essentials. For more information about Nouryon's leading ingredients, visit or contact your local Nouryon sales representative.

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About Nouryon

Nouryon is a global specialty chemicals leader innovating essential solutions for everyday consumer and industrial products, many of which contribute to a more sustainable world. We report in three operating segments: Consumer and Life Sciences enhances the effectiveness of hair, skin, cleaning and agricultural products, and purification media for pharmaceutical production; Performance Materials delivers the leading enabling technology for global polymer production and enables tailored performance of paints and coatings; and Resource Solutions offers key ingredients for pulp bleaching used in white paper goods and packaging, and industrial end-markets like transportation, mining, fuels, lubricants and hydrocarbon processing. We employ 8,000+ individuals across a global footprint that boasts 14 innovation centers where we jointly accelerate customer product development. We have headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania, U.S., and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and are incorporated in Ireland. Discover our chemistry and follow us on LinkedIn.

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