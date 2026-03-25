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Harvia Plc: Managers' Transactions - Ari Vesterinen


2026-03-25 10:01:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 MARCH 2026 AT 4.00 P.M. EET

Harvia Plc - Managers' transactions - Ari Vesterinen
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vesterinen, Ari
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Harvia Plc
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20260325111459_26
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-03-24
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2065 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2065 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
...

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 198,9 million in 2025. Harvia Group employs over 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

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MENAFN25032026004107003653ID1110905690



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