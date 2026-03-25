The ROOT Brands® Introduces CRUSH And SCULPT As A Smart, Non Drug Wellness Path Before, After Or During Synthetic Glps

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cellular Wellness Nutrition Designed to Complement Modern GLP‐1 Lifestyles

Franklin Tennessee, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As GLP‐1 medications continue to rise across the United States, many consumers now face the same question after injections begin or end: What supports the body next?

ROOT Brands® answers with CRUSHTM and SCULPTTM, two proven and natural science‐driven wellness formulas designed to support metabolic balance, body composition, and cellular health without drugs, hormones, or synthetic injections.

Together, CRUSH and SCULPT provide a natural next step for individuals seeking structure, support, and sustainability during or after GLP‐1 use.

The GLP Gap Solved

Synthetic GLP medications focus on appetite reduction and blood sugar signaling. They do not build muscle, optimize cellular pathways, or support long‐term metabolic resilience.

Many individuals report new challenges after injections, ROOT Crush and Sculpt solve these by:



Improving lean muscle mass

Improving metabolism

Increasing energy

Resolving digestive disruption Maintaining and continuing improvements once medication injections stop

ROOT Brands® developed CRUSH and SCULPT to address these gaps through natural bioscience engineered cellular‐level support.

What CRUSHTM Supports

CRUSH is designed to support metabolic efficiency, mitochondrial performance, and daily fat utilization through non‐stimulant, nutrition‐based pathways.

CRUSH supports:



Healthy metabolic function

Cellular energy production

Natural fat utilization Daily vitality without appetite suppression drugs

CRUSH does not force hunger signals or override the body. It supports cellular processes allowing metabolism to function as designed.

What SCULPT TM Supports

SCULPT focuses on lean body composition and muscle preservation, two areas commonly impacted during GLP‐1 use.

SCULPT supports:



Lean muscle maintenance

Body composition balance

Physical strength and tone Recovery and performance support

Muscle serves as a metabolic engine. SCULPT helps protect and support muscle integrity while individuals work toward sustainable wellness.

A Cellular‐First Philosophy

ROOT Brands® approaches wellness through cellular health first, following a simple principle:

Clean the cell → Feed the cell → Protect the cell

CRUSH and SCULPT fit directly into this framework by supporting:



Clean cellular pathways

Efficient nutrient use

Strong mitochondria Long‐term metabolic resilience

This approach complements lifestyle changes, nutrition, and movement rather than replacing them.

A Non‐Drug Option for Sustainable Results

CRUSH and SCULPT are not medications. They make no medical claims and do not treat disease.

They provide a drug‐free option for people who:



Want support after GLP‐1 injections

Are transitioning off GLP‐1 medications

Prefer non‐injectable wellness solutions Seek long‐term metabolic and body composition support

Availability

CRUSHTM and SCULPTTM are available exclusively through ROOT Brands®.

Learn more:



Buy Sculpt here Buy Crush here

About ROOT Brands

CRUSH and SCULPT were created by Dr. Christina Rahm and developed under ROOT Brands® by CEO Clayton Thomas. These formulations reflect a science‐forward, non‐drug approach to modern wellness innovation.

To learn more about CRUSH and SCULPT, or to request an interview with Dr. Christina Rahm or CEO Clayton Thomas, please contact ROOT Brands® for additional information. Visit the ROOT Brands Here

Attachments



SCULPT Precision Cellular Support for Lean Body Optimization CRUSH Cellular Reset Nutrition Supporting Metabolic Momentum

CONTACT: Marty McGinley The ROOT Brands 2246227110...