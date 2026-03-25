ECI Reviews Assam Poll Preparedness, Stresses Violence-Free Elections

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, March 25 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday conducted a high-level review and training session with District Election Officers (DEOs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and other officials of Assam ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, officials said.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the polls are conducted in a“violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free” manner, enabling voters to exercise their franchise without fear in a festive atmosphere, the official added.

Senior officials of the ECI carried out a comprehensive assessment of election preparedness, focusing on critical aspects including law and order, deployment of forces, logistics, EVM management, and training of polling personnel.

Special emphasis was laid on ensuring Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at all polling stations across the state.

The Commission directed Presiding Officers to strictly adhere to transparency norms, including sharing signed copies of Form 17C - which records votes polled -- with polling agents at the close of voting.

Officials were also instructed to ensure real-time updates of voter turnout data on the ECINET app at two-hour intervals and after polling concludes.

According to an official release, in a push to enhance voter awareness and participation, DEOs have been asked to distribute Voter Information Slips (VIS) to all electors at least five days before polling, along with voter guides for every household.

The Commission also noted that Braille-enabled VIS will be provided to assist visually impaired voters. The ECI further directed that permissions sought by candidates and political parties for campaign activities through the Suvidha module be processed within 24 hours in a fair and transparent manner.

Given Assam's challenging terrain, particularly riverine polling stations, officials were instructed to ensure adequate safety measures and emergency preparedness. The official stated that the review underscores the Commission's focus on meticulous planning and strict enforcement of guidelines to ensure smooth, free and fair elections in the state.