Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTCID: GREH) Announces Enhanced Dividend Structure And Operational Milestones

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH) (“Green Rain” or the“Company”) today announced that its previously approved shareholder dividend has been strategically increased by 300%, prompting a revised implementation timeline as management finalizes regulatory submissions.

The Company has increased the dividend from 1% (one share per 100 shares held) to 3% (three shares per 100 shares held), reflecting management's continued confidence in Green Rain's operational progress and long-term growth trajectory.

As a result of this enhancement, the dividend will now have a record date of May 1, 2026, allowing sufficient time to complete all necessary regulatory and administrative processes.

Updated Dividend Details

Dividend Ratio: Three (3) shares of restricted common stock for every 100 shares of common stock held

Record Date: May 1, 2026

Shareholder Action Required: None - no action or vote is required

Regulatory Status: Subject to customary approval from FINRA

Fractional Shares: Rounded up to the nearest whole share

Tax Treatment: Intended to qualify as tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes

The Company's legal counsel is currently finalizing required filings and expects to submit all documentation to FINRA in the coming days.

Strategic Rationale for Dividend Increase

Management's decision to significantly increase the dividend reflects:



Confidence in accelerating revenue-generating operations

Commitment to enhancing shareholder value and long-term alignment Strengthening of the Company's capital structure and market positioning



As the EV infrastructure sector continues to expand rapidly, Green Rain is positioning itself to capitalize on strong macroeconomic tailwinds.

Industry data indicates:

The global EV charging market is projected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 25% through 2030. U.S. federal and state incentives continue to accelerate the deployment of charging infrastructure. Commercial and hospitality-based charging solutions are emerging as high-margin, recurring revenue opportunities.

Green Rain's expanding footprint in this sector directly aligns with these trends, supporting management's decision to reward shareholders while continuing to scale operations.

Operational Progress & Project Updates

The Company is pleased to provide the following updates on its EV infrastructure rollout:

Rochester, NY – 1600 Ridge Road



Final inspection scheduled this week

Site expected to be fully operational and charging vehicles by end of next week

Key infrastructure completed:

Switchgear installation New utility pole and upgraded transformer



Green Rain extends its appreciation to:



Wallace Energy for project execution Chronicle Energy for utility rebate structuring, system design, and civil work

San Diego, CA – Driftwood Hospitality (Element Hotel)

The City of San Diego has approved the final project design.

San Diego Gas & Electric has completed:



New electrical service

Meter installation Site is now fully prepared for installation, with construction scheduled to begin April 1, 2026



This project represents Green Rain's entry into the high-growth hospitality EV charging segment, creating opportunities for:



Recurring charging revenue

Strategic partnerships with national hotel operators Scalable deployment across similar properties



Why Green Rain?

Green Rain is rapidly emerging as a vertically integrated EV infrastructure platform, combining:



Site acquisition and development

Utility coordination and incentives optimization Installation and operational management



With multiple projects progressing simultaneously and new partnerships forming, the Company is building a scalable network of revenue-generating charging assets.

The enhanced dividend underscores management's belief that Green Rain is transitioning from the development stage to revenue-generating operations, positioning shareholders to participate in both near-term execution and long-term growth.

Forward Outlook

Management expects to provide additional updates as:



New locations are secured and deployed

Strategic partnerships are formalized Additional revenue streams are activated



Green Rain remains committed to disciplined growth, shareholder alignment, and execution in one of the fastest-growing sectors of the global energy transition.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH) is a holding company focused on opportunities in renewable energy and related sustainable technologies. The Company seeks to identify, acquire, and develop assets that align with long-term trends in clean energy and environmental responsibility.

Visit:

Investor Relations: investor-relations/

Follow us on X (Twitter):

Follow us on Facebook:

Follow us on Instagram: #

Follow us on YouTube: @GreenRainEnergy

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of U.S. securities laws, subject to safe harbor provisions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including technical, permitting, or other challenges. Green Rain Energy assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Press inquiries:

Michael Cimino – ...