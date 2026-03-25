No Fuel Shortage In Telangana: Minister Urges People To Avoid Panic Buying

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 25 (IANS) Amid rumours of petrol, diesel and LPG shortages that triggered panic buying and long queues at fuel stations across Hyderabad, the Telangana government on Wednesday assured the public that there is no shortage of any petroleum product in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Minister for Civil Supplies and Irrigation, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with Civil Supplies Commissioner, Stephen Ravindra, categorically stated that stocks are more than adequate for the next three months and that supply is currently running well ahead of demand.

The Minister revealed that oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have ramped up supplies significantly.

The companies on Wednesday supplied 17,898 kilolitres (KL) against a demand of 17,246 KL, leaving an excess of nearly 652 KL.

He pointed out that while daily demand has suddenly spiked by 25 per cent due to panic buying, supplies have been maintained at 22 per cent above the average, ensuring seamless availability.

"Supply is more than the demand. We are providing excess supply,” the Minister emphasised. He added that an additional 16,000 KL of buffer stock has already been arranged and 1,200 extra tankers have been pressed into service to keep fuel stations fully stocked.

Any temporary“no stock” boards visible at a few outlets were only because tankers had not yet arrived, he clarified, and not due to any actual shortage.

The government has also taken strong note of the use of cans and containers to carry petrol and diesel, terming the practice illegal and hazardous.

“Officials are in the field. Use of containers will not be allowed. OMCs have been strictly instructed,” the Minister warned.

He appealed to the public not to indulge in panic buying, stating that all rumours of shortages have no basis.

The minister informed that there is no shortage anywhere in Telangana. Referring to the situation elsewhere in the country, he said major cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Dharwad and Belgaum have been experiencing such panic buying instances.

He stressed that CNG and LPG supply chains remain fully intact, Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) are sufficient for 60–65 days and ONGC has extended a credit line to ensure uninterrupted supplies.

On the LPG front, the Minister clarified that domestic LPG cylinders and petrol/diesel are in abundant supply with no shortage. While there is a problem with commercial LPG cylinders, the government is actively representing the matter to the Centre.

In a related crackdown, authorities have seized a total of 2,952 commercial cylinders being misused or illegally filled.

The minister revealed that 596 petrol bunks are functioning in Hyderabad city alone.

“All shops and petrol bunks are open. No bunk is being allowed to close," he said and confirmed that officials had inspected outlets in LB Nagar and Bhairamalguda and found them fully operational.

Staff from the Civil Supplies Department have been reaching out to every bunk, and dedicated control rooms are monitoring supplies round-the-clock in coordination with Legal Metrology, Police and Civil Supplies officials.

Describing the current rush as“purely panic-driven”, Uttam Kumar Reddy urged citizens to stop rumour-mongering and avoid hoarding.