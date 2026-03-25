Kempower, Windrose, And EV Realty Validate Megawatt Charging System (MCS) Interoperability Under Real World Conditions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Successful test is a step toward megawatt charging at EV Realty's San Bernardino Powered Properties® truck charging hub

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kempower, Windrose, and EV Realty recently announced a successful charge using the Megawatt Charging System (MCS) at EV Realty's San Bernardino, California Powered Properties® truck charging hub. This is a concrete step toward commercial availability of MCS charging as a real, working solution for fleet operators in North America.

MCS enables higher charging speeds and increased operational flexibility for fleet operators. Future heavy-duty trucks are increasingly expected to incorporate MCS charging capabilities, with Windrose and Tesla being among the first to offer the technology in the United States.

To unlock benefits of this new technology for fleet operators, interoperability testing is essential to ensure that trucks, charging hardware, and backend communication systems all work together as expected.

“MCS is similar to what the USB type-C has done to the consumer electronics industry. Based on the ISO15118-20 ethernet communication, it allows for both much faster flow of electrons but also much more secure exchange of information,” said Windrose Chief Executive Officer Wen Han.“This is the key step to universalizing high-power charging globally. Windrose is particularly invested in this technology, because our product is a global one that serves Europe, North America, South America, and Asia Pacific, and we expect all of these markets to be embracing MCS over time”.

As new trucks come to market with longer range and with MCS charging capabilities, there will be a growing need for MCS-capable charging infrastructure that works across vehicle manufacturers in real world operations.

"This milestone of the first successful MCS charging session in North America with Kempower hardware marks a major step for heavy-duty charging in the region, demonstrating real-world interoperability and reliable delivery,” said Kempower VP of Markets and Products Jed Routh.“The collaboration with EV Realty makes this possible, positioning Kempower's reliable, flexible charging solutions to support the continued electrification of heavy-duty transport in North America.”

EV Realty's charging hub features a 1,200 kW Kempower Power Unit connected to two Kempower Mega Satellite (MCS) dispensers, capable of delivering up to 1.2 MW and 1,500 A of continuous output. Combined with liquid-cooled cable technology, the system is designed to support sustained high-power charging and enable efficient turnaround for heavy-duty electric fleets.

“MCS is a potential game changer for fleets looking to reduce dwell times and improve the efficiency of their operations. Fleets are excited about the trucks but have questions about where they will be able to charge,” said Suncheth Bhat, Chief Commercial Officer at EV Realty.“We are building sites that can serve any heavy-duty truck, including those utilizing MCS. This test confirms that we will be ready for real-world MCS charging when the trucks hit the road later this year.”

EV Realty's site, with Kempower charging hardware, is set to open next month, and Windrose is already starting deliveries to U.S. customers in California and Texas.

About Kempower

We design and manufacture reliable and user-friendly DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles. Our vision is to create the world's most desired EV charging solutions for everyone, everywhere. Our product development and production are based in Finland and in the U.S., with the majority of our materials and components sourced locally. We focus on all areas of e-mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and marine. Our modular and scalable charging system and world-class software are designed by EV drivers for EV drivers, enabling the best user experience for our customers around the world. Kempower shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. kempower

About Windrose

Based in Antwerp, Belgium, Windrose Electric is a global developer of electric long-haul trucks. Founded in 2022 by Stanford University graduate Wen Han, Windrose has now brought its trucks to 24 countries in five continents, including North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Oceania.

About EV Realty

EV Realty develops, owns, and operates high-powered EV charging hubs designed to solve a critical barrier to fleet electrification: access to reliable, low-cost, scalable grid power. Our Powered Properties® are strategically located near major freight corridors and industrial centers, providing our customers with dedicated, secure charging solutions where and when they need it most. By aggregating multiple fleets onto shared, private infrastructure, we reduce costs, improve truck utilization, and deliver services that critical commercial fleets require to keep moving. Learn more about how we're building the backbone of the electrified supply chain at

Contact:

Wes Mangum

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at