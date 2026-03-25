Jennifer Williams Joins Board Of Directors Of Ledyard Financial Group, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANOVER, N.H., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX®: LFGP) (the“Company”), the holding company for Ledyard National Bank (the“Bank”), today announced that Jennifer“Jenny” Williams has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective March 26, 2026. Ms. Williams was also appointed to the Board of Directors of Ledyard Bank.

“We are excited to welcome Jenny to our Board," said Bruce King, Chairman. "She brings the strategic thinking and community insight that will strengthen our organization. Her deep relationships throughout New Hampshire and Vermont, her understanding of both financing and community needs, and her long-term commitment to the Upper Valley will serve us well as we continue to grow.”

Ms. Williams has built a distinguished career in philanthropy, nonprofit leadership, and community development. Her professional focus has centered on fundraising and strategic philanthropy, beginning with her work at Dartmouth College and continuing through independent consulting. She is the retired Founder and Executive Director of Finding Our Stride (FoS), a school-based running program serving over 30 schools in the Upper Valley. Ms. Williams has been a Joint Venture Partner to Norwich Partners, a hotel development firm with properties in the Northeast and Florida, since 2003.

Ms. Williams currently serves on the boards of the Hypertherm Hope Foundation, the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, Lebanon Opera House, and WISE. Her previous board service includes Let's Grow Kids, the Children's Literacy Foundation, the Montshire Museum of Science, and the advisory board of the Hopkins Center at Dartmouth College. Ms. Williams spent fifteen years in higher education fundraising, eleven of them with Dartmouth College, where she earned her undergraduate degree with honors in French in 1985. She holds a Master's degree in Public Administration from NYU's Wagner School of Public Service. Ms. Williams and her husband live in Norwich, Vermont, and have three grown sons.

About the Company

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991. Ledyard National Bank is a full-service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment, and wealth management services.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned OTCQX® Best Markets under the trading symbol LFGP. For additional information about the company, stock activity, or financial results please visit the Investor Relations section of bank's website ().

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to loan production, competitive pressure in the banking industry, balance sheet management, net interest margin variations, the effect of changes in equity prices on assets under management, the ability to control costs and expenses, changes in the interest rate environment, financial policies of the United States government, and general economic conditions. Ledyard Financial Group disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.

Contact:

Peter J. Sprudzs, CFO

(603) 640-2743

...