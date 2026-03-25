Channelcon 2026 Registration Opens:“The Channel Effect” To Take Center Stage In San Diego August 35

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Keynote sessions to be delivered by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard and bestselling author Alex Banayan; closing celebration to feature entertainment with music by Royal Machines and surprise guest performances by '80s legends

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for ChannelCon 2026, the Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) 's premier annual event, which will take place August 3–5, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina in San Diego, Calif. This year's theme, “The Channel Effect,” celebrates how the channel multiplies opportunity, accelerates transformation, and elevates every business it touches.

“ChannelCon isn't just an event, it's the catalyst that amplifies everything that ITSPs need to grow and scale their businesses,” said MJ Shoer, Chief Community Officer, GTIA.“Through this annual event, we empower IT channel professionals and organizations with expert-driven, vendor‐neutral guidance so every attendee walks away with practical solutions, strategic clarity, and stronger relationships built on trust and shared purpose that they can implement in the business immediately. This is where member benefits come to life.”

The Center of the Channel Universe

ChannelCon presents the IT channel with the most inspiring three days of the year, uniting ITSPs, vendors, distributors, innovators, and consultants for meaningful conversations, deal-making, and growth.

Powered by GTIA's unbiased insights and a community that enhances every connection, attendees leave with actionable strategies in operations, cybersecurity, AI, leadership, and business performance.“This event is where the channel's key players, including ITSPs, founders, principals, operations, sales, and service delivery professionals, vendor and distributor channel leaders, emerging tech innovators, consultants, entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, and early-career professionals, come together to shape the future,” added Shoer.

Education That Drives Real-World Results

The ChannelCon 2026 educational tracks will include curated sessions in four main areas: ITSP Success, Community Insights, Tech Trends, and Vendor Education. These sessions will offer practical, real-world guidance focused on trusted, practitioner-driven insights based on actual challenges and effective solutions. Attendees will acquire tools aligned with the frameworks our members may be using which they can apply right away, enabling them to act more quickly and make more informed decisions.

“ChannelCon has one clear agenda: the success of our members and attendees,” said Nancy Hammervik, Chief Channel Officer, GTIA.“Content is shaped by and for our members. Our goal is to ensure insight, education and resulting conversations reflect what the channel needs most.”

The ChannelCon 2026 Call for Speakers is open through April 3, 2026. ITSPs, vendors, distributors, innovators, and consultants are invited to submit proposals here.

A ChannelCon Experience to Remember

ChannelCon 2026 will also include keynote sessions delivered by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard and best-selling author Alex Banayan, as well as an unforgettable closing celebration featuring entertainment with music by Royal Machines and surprise guest performances by '80s legends.

This signature experience brings the community together in the true spirit of ChannelCon, celebrating connection, creativity, and the energy that drives the IT channel.

Innovation Takes Center Stage

During ChannelCon, GTIA will also present the inaugural GTIA Innovate Awards. This year, the program will showcase production-deployed AI solutions developed by ITSPs and proven to deliver measurable business impact.

Categories include:



Best Internal AI Solution for an ITSP Best Customer-Facing AI Solution

Applications are open through April 21, 2026. There is no entry fee for GTIA members. The non-member entry fee is $195, which includes a one-year GTIA ITSP membership and free ChannelCon registration.

GTIA Innovate Award finalists will present live at ChannelCon. Winners will be selected through expert evaluation and peer voting and will receive a $20,000 cash award. Learn more at: .

Building Trusted Relationships Across the Channel

ChannelCon reflects GTIA's long-standing commitment to trust, neutrality, and community. Attendees often cite relationships as one of the event's most valuable outcomes. This trust-driven approach also underpins GTIA PeerTrust Circles, a new peer collaboration model built on member-defined benchmarking, leadership development, and GTIA's respected cybersecurity programs, all in response to members' requests to get together more frequently in smaller, more intimate groups.

PeerTrust Circles create an environment where leaders can candidly discuss challenges, explore role-specific insights and develop stronger, more accountable leadership practices. More information and an interest form for the GTIA PeerTrust Circles is available here.

Tools, Insights, and Exclusive Opportunities

Attendees will gain access to GTIA's independent research, templates, benchmarking tools and proprietary market insights-resources designed to accelerate operational improvements and guide strategic decisions.

The first 100 ITSPs who register by May 1, 2026, are eligible for an exclusive session in GTIA's onsite professional Video Studio, including:



A private 30-minute studio shoot

Full crew, lighting, audio, and direction

Optional hair and makeup

Script guidance and customizable content themes A polished, ready-to-publish marketing video delivered after the event



Studio slots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. More information is available here.

Registration for ChannelCon 2026 is open now. Conference details and registration options are available at . Registration is free for GTIA members.

About the Global Technology Industry Association

The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) is the only vendor-neutral, 501(c)(6) nonprofit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel. We set our members up for success by providing benefits that include trusted resources and networking opportunities. In addition, the association sets industry standards that enable companies to build sustainable, secure, and profitable businesses in an ever-changing technology landscape. Internationally, GTIA represents hundreds of thousands of professionals from more than 2,500 ITSPs, vendors, distributors, and other companies serving the IT channel.

For more information, visit gtia.



CONTACT: Media contact: Suzanne Collier WhiteFox Marketing for GTIA...