N-Ix And Cursor Partner To Power The Future Of AI-Native Development

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- N-iX, a global technology partner specializing in pragmatic AI software engineering, announced a strategic collaboration with Cursor, the leading AI-powered development platform. Together, the two companies are setting a new standard for how enterprises build, scale, and maintain intelligent software - faster, smarter, and with greater confidence.

Enterprise software development is undergoing a fundamental transformation, driven by AI agents, intelligent automation, and a growing imperative to ship innovation at speed. The collaboration brings together Cursor's advanced AI development environment and N-iX's deep expertise in enterprise software engineering, cloud, data, and АІ. By combining these capabilities, the companies will support organizations in adopting AI-augmented development models that enhance productivity, improve code quality, and accelerate innovation across the software development lifecycle.

As part of the partnership, N-iX will help enterprises implement an AI-Augmented Team framework, where developers collaborate with AI tools to streamline coding, testing, and documentation processes. This approach enables engineering teams to significantly reduce time spent on repetitive tasks while focusing more on product innovation and business value.

"This partnership is designed to support enterprises at every stage of their AI adoption journey," said Yaroslav Kisylychka, Director and Head of GenAI Value Lab at N-iX. "By combining Cursor's AI-driven development environment with N-iX's consulting, engineering, and AI integration capabilities, companies can build and scale AI-native products faster while reducing operational complexity."

Michael Scherr, Business Operations Lead at Cursor, highlighted the scale of the opportunity: "Enterprise software development is undergoing a fundamental, agent-led shift - and we're excited to partner with N-iX to help organizations lead that change. N-iX brings the engineering depth, AI expertise, and global delivery scale that enterprises need to move from AI experimentation to AI-native execution. Together, we're giving development teams the tools and the talent to build faster, smarter, and with greater confidence."

AI That Transforms the Way Enterprises Build

N-iX brings more than two decades of enterprise engineering experience to this collaboration, along with a comprehensive suite of AI and data services - spanning AI strategy consulting, generative AI development, machine learning, and AI-augmented software engineering. These capabilities empower organizations to automate complex workflows, sharpen decision-making with data, and embed AI into the core of their operations.

To learn how N-iX can accelerate your organization's AI journey, visit N-iX AI consulting services page.

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