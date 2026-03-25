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Hans Zimmer's 'The Next Level' Doha Concert Rescheduled To November

Hans Zimmer's 'The Next Level' Doha Concert Rescheduled To November


2026-03-25 09:07:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Hans Zimmer's highly anticipated 'The Next Level' concert in Doha has been rescheduled, Qatar Calendar announced.

The multiple Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer was originally set to perform at Stadium 974 on April 10, 2026. However, organizers have confirmed that the live performance has now been pushed back to November 6, 2026, at the same venue.

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'The Next Level tour represents Zimmer's commitment to pushing artistic boundaries and evolving his signature sound through an electronic soundscape and light production.

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The Peninsula

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