Israeli Occupation Authority Seizes 11 Homes In Jerusalem's Silwan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem and Ramallah, March 25 (Petra) – Israeli occupation authorities on Wednesday ordered the evacuation of 11 Palestinian-owned homes in the Silwan neighborhood, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Arab East Jerusalem.The Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate said in a press release that Israeli forces stormed the Batn al-Hawa area of Silwan and ordered 11 inhabited homes to be evacuated in order to be seized in favor of pro-settlement Jewish organizations. Simultaneously, another two apartments were seized in the neighborhood, it added.The Batn al-Hawa quarter of Silwan has seen a dangerous escalation in evictions and property seizures, part of a scheme to change demography and forcibly Judaize the area in violation of international law and UN resolutions, Palestinians say.Meanwhile, Israeli occupation troops arrested 40 Palestinians during raids in about half a dozen West Bank towns, as well as East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said.A journalist from Ramallah, a young woman from Hebron and ex prisoners were among those detained, it said.