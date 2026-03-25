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Israeli Occupation Authority Seizes 11 Homes In Jerusalem's Silwan
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Occupied Jerusalem and Ramallah, March 25 (Petra) – Israeli occupation authorities on Wednesday ordered the evacuation of 11 Palestinian-owned homes in the Silwan neighborhood, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Arab East Jerusalem.
The Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate said in a press release that Israeli forces stormed the Batn al-Hawa area of Silwan and ordered 11 inhabited homes to be evacuated in order to be seized in favor of pro-settlement Jewish organizations. Simultaneously, another two apartments were seized in the neighborhood, it added.
The Batn al-Hawa quarter of Silwan has seen a dangerous escalation in evictions and property seizures, part of a scheme to change demography and forcibly Judaize the area in violation of international law and UN resolutions, Palestinians say.
Meanwhile, Israeli occupation troops arrested 40 Palestinians during raids in about half a dozen West Bank towns, as well as East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said.
A journalist from Ramallah, a young woman from Hebron and ex prisoners were among those detained, it said.
Occupied Jerusalem and Ramallah, March 25 (Petra) – Israeli occupation authorities on Wednesday ordered the evacuation of 11 Palestinian-owned homes in the Silwan neighborhood, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Arab East Jerusalem.
The Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate said in a press release that Israeli forces stormed the Batn al-Hawa area of Silwan and ordered 11 inhabited homes to be evacuated in order to be seized in favor of pro-settlement Jewish organizations. Simultaneously, another two apartments were seized in the neighborhood, it added.
The Batn al-Hawa quarter of Silwan has seen a dangerous escalation in evictions and property seizures, part of a scheme to change demography and forcibly Judaize the area in violation of international law and UN resolutions, Palestinians say.
Meanwhile, Israeli occupation troops arrested 40 Palestinians during raids in about half a dozen West Bank towns, as well as East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said.
A journalist from Ramallah, a young woman from Hebron and ex prisoners were among those detained, it said.
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