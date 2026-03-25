Fedorov Holds Discussions With Representatives Of 13 Assault And Infantry Units

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Fedorov reported this on Facebook.

"I held a closed meeting with assault and infantry personnel from 13 units, who hold the front lines daily and personally carry out extremely difficult tasks. Sergeants and soldiers operate in the Donetsk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson directions," Fedorov noted.

Meeting participants discussed the real situation on the front and identified problematic issues: the duration of time on positions, the complexity of operations and missions, complicated logistics under constant drone attacks, personnel shortages, the quality of military training, provision of drones and necessary equipment, morale, and frontline communications.

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"Together we conducted a stress test of the solutions being prepared by the Defense Ministry team for the army. This includes key changes in the mobilization process and personnel management, as well as specific approaches for assault and infantry units regarding service terms and financial support. This will be a package of concrete projects aimed at systematically improving the situation," Fedorov emphasized.

He added that, under the President's directive, he is working with the military to amplify Russian losses and strengthen Ukrainian frontline positions.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed strengthening frontline positions with Fedorov.

Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov/Telegram