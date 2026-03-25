Azerbaijani Universities Surge In Global Rankings, BSU Enters Top 100 For First Time

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan has significantly expanded its presence in the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject, with 7 universities represented across 22 fields, a record level for the country, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, the number of Azerbaijani universities included in the ranking has nearly doubled, while the number of subject areas has increased fourfold compared to last year.

A major milestone was achieved by Baku State University, which entered the top 100 globally for the first time.

In the latest edition of the ranking:

- Baku State University, Azerbaijan State University of Economics, and Azerbaijan University of Languages improved their positions

- Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University maintained its presence

- Baku Engineering University, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, and Azerbaijan Technical University were included for the first time

Notably, Azerbaijan is the only country in the South Caucasus represented in this year's subject rankings.

The report highlights that the rate of improvement in Azerbaijani universities' positions this year exceeded that of regional peers such as Türkiye, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The QS subject rankings assess around 1,900 universities and more than 21,000 academic programs across over 100 countries. The evaluation is based on key indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations, H-index, and international research collaboration.