United Bancorporation Of Alabama To Present At The Banking Virtual Investor Conference On March 26Th

ATMORE, Ala., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB), the parent company of United Bank, today announced that Mike Vincent, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on March 26, 2026.

United Bancorporation of Alabama will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors by appointment. Please contact United Bank using the information below to schedule a meeting.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors may ask questions in real-time. An archived webcast will be available following the event for those unable to attend live.

Investors are encouraged to pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

About United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB) is the parent company of United Bank, a community bank serving customers across Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United Bank provides a full range of banking services to individuals and businesses and supports its communities through relationship-driven banking and its community development platform.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

Leight Anne Russell Jones

Chief Financial Officer

(251) 446-6165

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Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

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