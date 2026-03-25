Rajya Sabha To Take Up Finance Bill On Friday, Weekend Holidays Remain

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that the Rajya Sabha will take up the Finance Bill on Friday, while Saturday and Sunday will be designated as holidays.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju informed the MPs that Friday is usually designated for Private Members' Business, however, passing the Finance Bill that day is "extremely important." The Lok Sabha has passed the Finance Bill, 2026, approving the Union Budget 2026-27. The Bill gives effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2026-2027.

Revised Parliamentary Schedule

Rijiju told the Upper House, "There is a holiday tomorrow. The day after tomorrow, being Friday, March 27, is designated as a non-official business day and is a day for Private Members' Business. Since the passage of the Finance Bill is extremely important, we have decided that work on the Finance Bill will take place on that day."

"It had previously been decided that parliamentary business would be conducted on Saturday and Sunday. Now, it has been decided that the weekend will remain a holiday as before. Work on the 30th will proceed as per the scheduled program," he said.

Lok Sabha Passes Finance Bill

Earlier today, the Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2026. Addressing the Lower House, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised that the government is steering the nation through a new era of economic governance characterised by systemic clarity rather than reactive measures.

Sitharaman stated that "India is moving forward with reform not out of compulsion, which is what has happened earlier, but out of conviction, with clarity, confidence and commitment."

'Reform Express' Under PM Modi

The Minister further remarked that the nation "is riding on the reform express under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," framing the Finance Bill 2026-27 around five foundational principles. These include enhancing the "ease of living for common citizens and ease of doing business," a move specifically designed to ensure that "people are not burdened by compliances, permits, quotas, and licenses for legitimate activities."

The Budget Session of the Parliament will run till April 2. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)