Karnataka: Tiger Spotted In Coffee Plantation Near Madikeri, Caught On CCTV (WATCH)

Panic has gripped residents and plantation workers after a tiger was spotted roaming in a coffee estate just a few kilometres from Madikeri, the district headquarters of Kodagu. The presence of the big cat so close to the town has raised serious safety concerns among locals, particularly those working in nearby plantations.

The tiger was sighted in Ibbanivalavadi village, located barely two kilometres from Madikeri city. It was reportedly seen inside a coffee plantation owned by Ponnachettira Sandeep. The animal's movements were captured on a CCTV camera installed on the estate premises, and the footage has further heightened fear among villagers.

Tiger Movement Caught on CCTV

The sighting was confirmed after CCTV footage from the plantation clearly showed the tiger moving through the estate. The video has since been widely circulated among locals, prompting increased concern and caution in the area.

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Initial Confusion Over Animal Identity

Earlier, there were reports of a tiger-like animal being spotted across an eight-kilometre stretch. However, some residents initially suspected it could be a 'Perpana', a rare leopard cat that closely resembles a leopard.

Forest officials have now clarified that the animal is indeed a tiger, putting an end to the confusion.

Forest Department Steps In

Following the reports, Forest Department officials rushed to the location to assess the situation. Madikeri Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Abhishek stated that a request has been sent to the government seeking permission to capture the tiger.

He also urged villagers to remain alert and avoid venturing into vulnerable areas, especially during the early morning and late evening hours.

Local Authorities Call for Immediate Action

Local MLA Mantar Gowda has directed the Forest Department to initiate immediate measures to ensure public safety. Authorities are expected to launch a monitoring and capture operation soon.