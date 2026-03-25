Enzon Announces Completion Of The Exchange Offer Relating To Series C Non-Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock
Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the depositary for the offer has advised Enzon that, as of such time, a total of 339 shares of Series C Preferred Stock were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn, representing less than 1% of the outstanding shares of Series C Preferred Stock (based on 40,000 shares of Series C Preferred Stock outstanding as of March 24, 2026). The shares of Series C Preferred Stock that were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the offer have been accepted for exchange by Enzon.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiary, is positioned as a public company acquisition vehicle, that has sought to become an acquisition platform.
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