Valiant Eagle Inc(OTCID:PSRU)Subsidiary, Providence Films, Announces Regulation D 506(C)Participation For The Last Voice

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Providence Film Group, a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle Inc., today announced the opening of limited accredited‐investor participation for its upcoming feature film, The Last Voice, pursuant to Regulation D, Rule 506(c) of the Securities Act of 1933.

Participation will be made available exclusively to verified accredited investors through PFG Group A, LLC, the project's designated licensee and Regulation D investment vehicle.

The Last Voice is a premium, feature‐length motion picture inspired by the life of Bilal ibn Rabah, one of the most revered figures in early Islamic history. Born into slavery and later freed, Bilal rose to become a trusted companion of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the first muezzin-chosen for the extraordinary strength, clarity, and emotional resonance of his voice. His journey from oppression to spiritual prominence stands as a universal story of resilience, equality, and the transformative power of faith. For global audiences, Bilal's life offers a cinematic narrative with profound cultural, historical, and emotional impact.

The project has completed its first screenplay draft and is currently in the packaging phase, with a targeted production window and post‐completion distribution discussions underway.

Global audiences have historically demonstrated strong engagement with large-scale historical and faith-centered cinematic works. Films such as The Passion of the Christ, Gladiator, and The Woman King illustrate the sustained global appetite for emotionally powerful, culturally rooted storytelling presented with cinematic scale and authenticity. These productions underscore the international resonance and cross-market viability of stories grounded in faith, identity, and moral conviction when executed with production discipline and narrative integrity.

The production is intended to serve as a long-term cultural and educational touchstone for Muslim and global audiences. The film is being developed with both traditional theatrical distribution and global institutional, educational, and community-based exhibition in mind, recognizing the story's international and cross-generational relevance.

The film is structured under a defined production, licensing, and governance framework, with dedicated entities overseeing rights management, development, and capital deployment-consistent with institutional film-finance standards and industry best practices. The project is being led under centralized executive oversight to ensure continuity, accountability, and disciplined decision-making throughout production.



“The Last Voice is a story that resonates across continents and generations,” said Dr. Xavier Mitchell, Founder of Providence Film Group.“Bilal's life is a testament to courage, conviction, and the power of a single voice to shift the course of history. We have reached a disciplined creative and structural milestone, and now we are opening participation to accredited investors who recognize the cultural and cinematic significance of this project.”

Under the leadership of Dr. Xavier Mitchell, Providence Film Group has actively engaged in development and financing discussions alongside established industry figures and institutional production entities. Beyond individual projects, Providence has focused on building and controlling intellectual property assets, including legacy action properties such as Fists of Fury, reflecting a strategic emphasis on long-term content ownership rather than single-project production. This blend of studio-level engagement and IP-focused asset development underscores the company's commitment to disciplined execution and scalable value creation across its film slate.

Participation is limited and subject to availability, accreditation verification, and completion of required documentation. The offering is not available to non‐accredited investors.

For additional information about The Last Voice, including project updates and visual materials, please visit the official website at .

The project's teaser trailer is available for viewing at .



Providence Film Group has extensive experience operating within regulated and institutional capital frameworks, including alternative and structured financing environments, and applies the same compliance‐driven approach to its film and media initiatives.

Offering materials are available upon request. Access will be provided solely to prospective investors who meet accreditation standards and complete applicable verification procedures.

A copy of the company's Form D filing is publicly available via the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at:



This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offer will be made only pursuant to definitive offering documents provided in accordance with applicable securities laws. Film investments are speculative and involve significant risk. No assurances or guarantees are made regarding production outcomes or investment performance.