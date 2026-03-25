Competent Cells Market Size To Reach USD 7.06 Billion By 2035, Driven By Synthetic Biology Expansion And Advanced Gene Editing Workflows SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competent Cells Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Component Cells Market size is valued at USD 2.58 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.06 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.68% during 2026–2035. The competent cells market is expected to rise quickly between 2026 and 2035 due to a number of factors, including increased demand for recombinant proteins, the use of synthetic biology, cloning and gene editing technology, and an increase in academic and pharmaceutical research.









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The U.S. competent cells market dominates North America, accounting for 82.19% of the regional share. Valued at approximately USD 0.92 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach around USD 2.29 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.61%. Growth is driven by the country's strong biotechnology and pharmaceutical presence, extensive academic research infrastructure, and high adoption of advanced cloning and protein expression technologies.

Rising Demand for Recombinant Proteins, Biologics, and Advanced Molecular Cloning Techniques to Propel Market Growth Globally

To expedite cloning, mutagenesis, and gene editing, pharmaceutical corporations, contract research organizations, and research institutes are increasingly using highly efficient, ultracompetent, kit-based cell formats. This is because strains for complicated DNA absorption, automated high-throughput systems, and improvements in transformation efficiency have been noted.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Proton Therapy held the largest market share of 86.46% in 2025 owing to proven clinical efficacy, lower side effects, and wide reimbursement coverage in North America and Europe. Heavy ION Therapy are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.87% during 2026–2035 driven by its high biological effectiveness in treating radio-resistant tumours such as sarcomas, pancreatic cancer, and recurrent head and neck tumours.

By System Type

Multi-room System dominated with 66.55% market share in 2025 due to its capability to treat patients simultaneously in multiple gantries. Compact Proton Systems are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 9.77% through 2026–2035 due to advancements in single-room designs, reduced requirements for shielding, and shorter installation schedules.

By Application

Treatment accounted for the highest market share of 92.12% in 2025 due to the gold-standard status of particle therapy in treating complex cancers where accuracy is a prime concern. Clinical Research are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.11% during the forecast period due to advancements in translational oncology and investigations into particle therapy in combination with immunotherapy agents and biologics.

By Cancer Type

Paediatric cancer dominated with a 22.27% share in 2025 driven by its unparalleled capability to minimize side effects in paediatric and young patients. Head & Neck Cancer are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.79% through 2026–2035 driven by its precision in treating tumours in areas close to critical structures such as the brainstem, spinal cord, and optic nerves.

Regional Insights:

Due to the high incidence of cancer and the robust infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada, the North American particle therapy market has been dominated, with a share of 42.44% in 2025. Due to favorable payment rules and a high degree of expertise, proton therapy systems have been widely accepted in hospitals and specialist clinics, which has significantly accelerated expansion in North America.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region for the Asia-Pacific Particle Therapy Market, with 10.75% CAGR in 2025. Cancer cases are increasing in the area, healthcare infrastructure is developing, and governments are making significant investments. Proton and heavy ion therapy facilities are being adopted by nations like China, India, and Japan, and mid-sized hospitals are increasingly using compact and modular solutions.

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Recent Developments:



In September 2025, IBA announced successful commissioning of a new compact proton therapy system in India, expanding accessibility and reinforcing its leadership in emerging markets. In October 2025, Varian launched its next-generation proton therapy platform featuring enhanced imaging integration, aiming to improve treatment precision and patient outcomes.

Major Competent Cells Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich),

New England Biolabs (NEB)

Takara Bio Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Promega Corporation

Zymo Research Corp.

Avantor Inc.

Intact Genomics Inc.

Scarab Genomics LLC

Lucigen Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Tonbo Biosciences

Enzynomics Inc.

NZYTech

QIAGEN N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Addgene

OriGene Technologies Inc.

Yeastern Biotech Co., Ltd. Competent Cells Market Segmentation

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



ADOPTION & USAGE METRICS – helps you understand penetration of proton and heavy ion therapy across healthcare facilities, patient volumes, and adoption trends across system types and cancer segments.

OPERATIONAL & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate treatment duration, beam precision, system reliability, and dose accuracy for enhanced clinical effectiveness.

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you track advancements in AI-driven planning, compact system deployment, and innovations improving safety and reducing radiation exposure.

END-USE & MARKET INSIGHTS – helps you identify regional adoption trends, facility preferences, and the impact of evolving oncology practices on market demand. CLINICAL OUTCOME & DEMAND DRIVERS – helps you assess survival rate improvements, rising demand in paediatric and rare cancers, and increasing need for precision oncology solutions.

Competent Cells Market Report Scope