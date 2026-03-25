TOMI Environmental Solutions' Binary Ionization Technology Approved In The Netherlands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) European Union Market Expansion Advances with Official Authorization

FREDERICK, Md., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced today that its Binary Ionization Technology has received formal approval from the Dutch regulatory authority Board (“ctgb”) for the Authorization of Plant Protection Products and Biocides, marking the Company's first product authorization within a European Union member state.

TOMI's Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) Solution has been officially authorized as a PT2 disinfectant. The authorization covers BIT Solution with both SteraMist room fogging and surface spraying equipment. The product is approved for professional indoor use across the Netherlands, addressing bacteria, yeasts, and mycobacteria serving the medical, healthcare, industrial, commercial, hospitality, institutional, and tertiary sectors. Originally submitted to UK HSE in 2017, and subsequently transferred to ctgb in 2020, the application received final approval on March 24, 2026.

This approval was granted under the European Union's Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR), the regulatory framework governing the authorization of biocidal products across all EU member states. Under BPR provisions, an approval secured in one member state can support a streamlined mutual recognition pathway in others, potentially accelerating TOMI's ability to bring BIT to market across the broader European Union without the need to repeat the full authorization process in each country. Mutual recognition in parallel is expected in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain.

With an established partnership since 2019, Netherlands-based Ster-Pharma is positioned to move SteraMist iHP disinfection products quickly into key sectors now that formal authorization has been secured.

"Receiving approval in the Netherlands represents a major milestone in TOMI's European strategy," said Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, Chief Operating Officer of TOMI. "Our team maintained consistent engagement with the Ctgb throughout this process, and we are proud to see that commitment result in this authorization. We have opportunities across the European Union who have been eagerly anticipating this approval. We anticipate additional EU member states will follow, and with our established network across the region, we are well-positioned to deliver meaningful impact in the laboratory, healthcare, food, and other high-demand sectors that have long been awaiting final registration."

About TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BITTM) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BITTM solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHPTM). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHPTM produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI's products and services to serve the European market. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

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