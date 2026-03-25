Laudio And AONL Report Reveals Distinct Expectations And Work Patterns Among Gen Z In The Healthcare Workforce

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National analysis of almost 100,000 RNs shows Gen Z is the fastest-growing nursing cohort – and outlines tailored strategies to engage and retain them

BOSTON, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laudio and the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) today released their Spring 2026 report, Engaging and Retaining Gen Z Nurses: Trends and Strategies. Based on an analysis of a national workforce dataset of almost 100,000 registered nurses (RNs) and their managers across more than 150 hospitals and health systems, the report examines how Gen Z RNs' unique preferences are reshaping the nursing workforce and what nurse leaders must do to support long-term retention.

As quantified in the report, Gen Z is currently the second-largest generation of RNs in health systems-and the only cohort increasing in representation. As this generation reaches a tipping point within the workforce, new insights from the Laudio Insights dataset and interviews with nurse executives and managers show that Gen Z nurses bring distinct behaviors, expectations, and career patterns that are forcing frontline leadership to adapt.

“Gen Z nurses are changing what's needed for effective nursing leadership,” said Claire Zangerle, DNP, RN, Chief Executive Officer of AONL.“They expect transparency, frequent connection, and clear pathways for growth from the start of their careers. This report gives nurse leaders a data-driven roadmap to sustain engagement and build stronger teams.”

Key findings the report explores include:



Greater Need for Manager Connection: Gen Z RNs need approximately 2.5 times more meaningful manager interactions (e.g., 1:1 check-ins, timely celebrations, personalized recognition) per month than prior generations to achieve comparable retention outcomes – redefining expectations for frontline leadership.

The 30-Month Inflection Point: Gen Z retention rates in the first 24 months are strong, largely due to the impact of structured support programs during this period (e.g., nurse residency). However, beyond the 30-month mark, when these structured programs phase out, Gen Z's turnover rate is higher than other generations, indicating a need for sustained engagement and support.

Distinct Work Patterns: Gen Z RNs are more likely to cluster shifts to maximize continuous days off and to take meal breaks during shifts, reflecting a focus on sustainability, balance, and flexibility – although the“shift stacking” may elevate longer term burnout risks for this group.

Varied Career Paths: Gen Z RNs are moving into some specialty roles early in their careers, such as critical care, but are slower to move to other specialties, such as therapies and rehab. Whether this reflects distinct preferences or the fact that many Gen Z RNs may only be starting to move into specialty care will continue to take shape as more Gen Z nurses advance in the workforce. A Strengthening Leadership Pipeline: Gen Z representation in charge nurse and assistant manager roles mirrors their workforce growth, signaling a path toward future leadership roles so far that is on par with prior generations.



The interviews with nurse executives and managers from high-performing health systems revealed five consistent priorities for engaging and retaining Gen Z nurses:



Personalize professional development through competency-based pathways

Adapt organizational structures and systems to reduce friction

Modernize communication across digital and in-person channels

Prioritize wellness and flexibility through transparent scheduling practices Advocate for mental health with proactive support systems



“Our findings show that Gen Z RN retention requires intentional redesign of leadership touchpoints, career pathways, and communication models,” said Tim Darling, President of Laudio Insights.“As Gen Z becomes a larger share of the nursing workforce, health systems must find ways to enable more consistent, timely, and meaningful manager interactions that support growth, which the data shows Gen Z nurses expect and require.”

The complete report, Engaging and Retaining Gen Z Nurses: Trends and Strategies, is available here. Laudio will have copies available at the AONL conference in Chicago, March 29-April 1, 2026.

About Laudio

Laudio, an Ascend Learning brand, empowers healthcare leaders to drive large-scale change through everyday human actions. Laudio's AI-enhanced platform streamlines workflows for frontline leaders, strengthens interpersonal connections, and aligns C-suite objectives with frontline efforts, boosting operational efficiency, employee engagement, and patient experience. Laudio makes it possible for patients, frontline workers, and health system leaders to thrive together. Discover how at .

About Ascend Learning

Ascend Learning is a leading healthcare and learning technology company. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other licensure-driven occupations. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, allied health professionals, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. Learn more at .

About the American Organization for Nursing Leadership

As the national professional organization of more than 12,000 nurse leaders, the American Organization for Nursing Leadership is the voice of nursing leadership. Our membership encompasses nurse leaders working in hospitals, health systems, academia and other care settings across the care continuum. Since 1967, the organization has led the field of nursing leadership through professional development, advocacy and research that advances nursing leadership practice and patient care. AONL is a subsidiary of the American Hospital Association. For more information, visit AONL/AONL.

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