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ECB Chief Vows Firm Commitment to Inflation Target Amid Energy Shock
(MENAFN) European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde reaffirmed on Wednesday that the institution remains fully dedicated to maintaining its 2% inflation goal over the medium term, even as it evaluates the consequences of the energy price surge caused by the conflict in the Middle East.
Addressing a conference in Frankfurt titled The ECB and Its Watchers, Lagarde emphasized that policymakers will avoid hasty decisions until the magnitude, duration, and persistence of the energy shock become clearer. She also made it clear that the ECB is prepared to act if inflationary pressures expand.
“The main message I want to convey is that our response will be rooted in our monetary policy strategy,” Lagarde said. She further explained: “Monetary policy cannot bring down energy prices. But we must identify when higher energy costs risk spilling over into broad-based inflation – be it through indirect effects or through second-round effects via wages and inflation expectations.”
Lagarde outlined that the ECB’s strategy is built on three key principles: first, understanding the specific characteristics of the shock before responding; second, analyzing risks and alternative scenarios rather than focusing solely on the baseline forecast; and third, maintaining a flexible set of policy measures that can be adjusted depending on the severity and spread of the shock throughout the economy.
“Small, one-off and short-lived supply shocks can be looked through. But as expected deviations from our inflation target grow larger and more persistent, the case for action becomes stronger,” she said.
Addressing a conference in Frankfurt titled The ECB and Its Watchers, Lagarde emphasized that policymakers will avoid hasty decisions until the magnitude, duration, and persistence of the energy shock become clearer. She also made it clear that the ECB is prepared to act if inflationary pressures expand.
“The main message I want to convey is that our response will be rooted in our monetary policy strategy,” Lagarde said. She further explained: “Monetary policy cannot bring down energy prices. But we must identify when higher energy costs risk spilling over into broad-based inflation – be it through indirect effects or through second-round effects via wages and inflation expectations.”
Lagarde outlined that the ECB’s strategy is built on three key principles: first, understanding the specific characteristics of the shock before responding; second, analyzing risks and alternative scenarios rather than focusing solely on the baseline forecast; and third, maintaining a flexible set of policy measures that can be adjusted depending on the severity and spread of the shock throughout the economy.
“Small, one-off and short-lived supply shocks can be looked through. But as expected deviations from our inflation target grow larger and more persistent, the case for action becomes stronger,” she said.
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