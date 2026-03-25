Future Today's Fawesome And Happykids Streaming Platforms Reach 75 Million U.S. Households

Record Multicultural Audience Growth, Rapid Creator Ecosystem Expansion with YouTube Sensation Jesser, and Performance-Driven Advertising Solutions Power the Next Phase of Future Today's Growth

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Today, a pioneer in delivering CTV ad-supported streaming, returned to the IAB NewFronts stage today to mark the Company's 20th anniversary and spotlight the record-breaking growth of its flagship channels, Fawesome and HappyKids, over the past 12 months. Now reaching more than 75 million U.S. households and delivering over 2 billion monthly impressions, Future Today's vast catalog of hit movies, creator-led programming, and premium studio partnerships with several partners including Lionsgate, MGM, Paramount, Sony, and others help drive more than 850 million hours of viewing annually.

“We placed a big bet twenty years ago that the future of streaming would be free, accessible, and powered by advertising,” said Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder of Future Today.“What started as a bold idea in 2006 has now become the industry standard. Free streaming has won - and Future Today is just getting started.”

Scale, Engagement and Audience Growth

The shift to free streaming is translating directly into scale and engagement across Future Today's platforms, with both Fawesome, the leading free ad-supported streaming entertainment platform offering over 200,000 movies and TV shows, and HappyKids, the premier ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platform for kids and families, seeing rapid audience growth.

Massive Reach Across Free Streaming: Future Today delivers significant incremental reach among viewers increasingly absent from traditional television and paid subscription streaming services. As audiences migrate toward free streaming, broad distribution across Roku, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio, and LG continues to expand the company's addressable audience.

Multicultural Audience Momentum: Hispanic and African American viewers are reshaping the platform's audience mix, now representing 25% and 20% of Fawesome's audience respectively. Programming investment is accelerating alongside that shift, with Spanish-language watch time up 120% and African American watch time up 45%, while titles in those categories grew 59% and 53% year-over-year.

Deep Viewer Engagement: In 2025 alone, viewers streamed more than 850 million hours across Future Today's network, generating over 2 billion monthly ad impressions. HappyKids continues to grow rapidly, with audiences up 45% year-over-year, and more than 800 million monthly impressions, reflecting strong, repeat viewing among families.

On Fawesome, engagement is also surging, with average session times up 57% and viewers now spending an average of 2.5 hours per session across Future Today's platforms.

For advertisers, that engagement translates into real-world consumer activity. From dining out and moviegoing to travel and insurance purchases, Future Today's viewers are highly active consumers across multiple key lifestyle and spending categories.

Fawesome Accelerates Growth with Creator Power and Live Event Expansion: YouTube Sensation Jesser Joins Platform

Premium free streaming isn't just growing at Fawesome - it's surging.

Fueling this momentum is Fawesome's bold expansion into the creator economy and live event programming, positioning the platform as the ultimate destination where Hollywood-scale entertainment meets creator-driven culture.

New this year, Fawesome welcomes Jesser, the largest basketball creator on YouTube with nearly 40 million subscribers. With his massive global fanbase, viral high-energy challenges, collaborations with professional athletes, and competition-style content, Jesser brings appointment-worthy sports entertainment to the biggest screen in the home, all within a premium, brand-safe streaming environment.

In 2025 alone, Fawesome has added more than 50 new creator partnerships spanning sports, gaming, lifestyle, and family entertainment. The growing roster includes Foltyn, Flamingo, Terra Green, Laughability, Matthew Beem, How Ridiculous, Jesser, Shiloh & Bros, Sugar Star, Ghoulz Gaming, and more - seamlessly transforming short-form, mobile-native fandoms into premium long-form CTV experiences built for co-viewing.

Expanding beyond creator-led content, Fawesome is also investing in live sports programming, bringing emerging leagues and high-intensity competition directly to streaming audiences. The platform has inked live partnerships with the A7FL (American 7s Football League), the Professional Grappling Federation, and wrestling properties, delivering real-time, adrenaline-driven sports entertainment designed for appointment viewing. These live events further strengthen Fawesome's push into culturally relevant, community-driven programming that keeps audiences engaged and returning.

“Creators and live event programming are redefining how audiences engage with streaming content,” said David Di Lorenzo, SVP Content Acquisitions and Partnerships at Future Today.“By bringing digital-first talent and event-driven experiences to Fawesome, we're not only expanding our content ecosystem - we're ensuring brands achieve unmatched reach, cultural relevance, and measurable incremental impact right at the center of the living room.”

HappyKids continues to expand its premium kids and family offering with new content from leading creators and globally recognized programs, including Blippi and Like Nastya, alongside iconic classics such as Clifford, Barney, and Franklin and fan favorites like Hey Duggee, Garfield, and Pokémon. These additions build on Future Today's broader content ecosystem of more than 150,000 brand-safe titles available to stream instantly.

Offering Premium Ad Formats Designed for Attention, and New Targeting and Measurement Solution to Prove Outcomes

As Fawesome expands its premium content footprint, Future Today is innovating the advertising experience to deliver what brands need most: unmatched reach, cultural relevance and measurable incremental impact.

Powering it all is Audience Advantage, Future Today's next-generation targeting and measurement solution. Audience Advantage is a one-stop solution for advanced targeting and outcome-based measurement that moves far beyond basic demographics.

Built in collaboration with leading data and analytics partners, Audience Advantage enables:



Privacy-safe targeting within COPPA-compliant inventory featuring IRIS TV and Anoki



Custom high-index audience segments built using retail purchase insights + Future Today content signals

Advanced audience targeting informed by MRI-Simmons consumer insights and Circana



Clusters of contextually informed targeted audience segments via Culture Hive's Cultural Relevancy Score Identity enablement through partnerships with TransUnion, LiveRamp, and ID5



Campaign performance is measured against real business outcomes, including:



Attention & Co-viewership in partnership with TVision

Brand & Emotional Lift - Sleeping Giant Labs

Incremental Reach - iSpotTV

Sales Lift for CPG - Circana

In-Store Visits, Purchases and Foot Traffic TV Outcomes with EDO

Future Today Audience Advantage capabilities are interoperable and can be activated through top programmatic platforms, including Magnite and The Trade Desk.

“Leap Media Group is pleased to call Future Today a partner as they are great folks to work with and our client's campaigns consistently deliver on ad impressions that create stellar outcomes,” said Chris Pizzurro, Principal, Leap Media Group.

“Streaming advertising has entered a new era where brands expect both impact and accountability, further demonstrating how CTV is no longer just a branding channel, it's a performance medium,” concluded Mathur.“With our high-impact formats and Audience Advantage solution, we're giving advertisers premium ownership positions combined with privacy-safe precision targeting and real-world performance measurement. It's not just about impressions anymore, it's about delivering measurable incremental outcomes in brand-safe environments at the center of the living room.”

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About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company's proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today's comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more.

About Fawesome

Fawesome presents a vast collection of 200,000 popular movies, comedy specials, documentaries and television shows, spanning all genres: family, comedies, true crime, drama, westerns, reality and classics, all accessible for free without the need for subscriptions, credit cards or accounts. Our content is available on all major OTT platforms and streaming devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xfinity, Vizio and most major connected TV and mobile devices. Watch on Fawesome at

About HappyKids

HappyKids is a FREE and SAFE app designed to educate and entertain millions of kids across multiple platforms every day. Parents trust HappyKids to provide safe content for every age group with music, rhymes, stories, movies, popular shows, DIY, activity guides, and more. The content is segmented by age group as well as content themes for 0-4 years, 4-6 years, 6-9 years, and Tweens. There is also a separate section for Family movies & TV shows that parents can enjoy with their children. HappyKids is available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xfinity, Vizio, and most major connected TV and mobile devices.

Future Today Media Contacts

Brittany Tibaldi / Michael Ganci

516-974-2216 / 516-524-4426

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