Latin America Sports Daily For Wednesday, March 25, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A quieter Tuesday across Latin America sports as the FIFA Date cast its shadow over the calendar - but the action that did take place was emphatically one-sided. In La Plata, Adolfo Gaich came off the bench and scored a stunning hat-trick as Estudiantes demolished Central Cordoba 5-0, climbing to within a point of Zona A leaders Velez in the Argentine Apertura. In Colombia, Liga BetPlay Fecha 13 continued with Junior beating Bucaramanga and Nacional maintaining their grip at the top on 27 points. In Miami, the Miami Open quarter-finals took shape as Aryna Sabalenka dismissed Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen and Coco Gauff battled past Cirstea to reach the last eight. The World Cup 2026 draws closer as national teams begin assembling for friendlies - and the Brasileirao won't return until early April. This is part of The Rio Times' daily coverage of Latin American sports, bringing you comprehensive Latin America coverage and emerging market intelligence.

Scoreboard - Monday-Tuesday, March 23-24









COMPETITION

RESULT

NOTE









Argentina Apertura

Estudiantes 5-0 C. Cordoba

Gaich hat-trick, 21pts





Liga BetPlay F13

Junior 2-0 Bucaramanga

Nacional leads, 27pts





Liga BetPlay F13

Santa Fe 2-1 Medellin

DIM drops from playoff zone





Miami Open (WTA)

Sabalenka d. Zheng 6-3 6-4

QF: faces Baptiste





Miami Open (WTA)

Gauff d. Cirstea (3 sets)

QF: faces Bencic





Miami Open (ATP)

Tiafoe d. Mensik

Defending champ out







01Gaich Scores Hat-Trick as Estudiantes Demolish Central Cordoba 5-0FootballEstudiantes de La Plata produced the most emphatic result of the Argentine Apertura so far, destroying Central Cordoba de Santiago del Estero 5-0 at the Estadio UNO in a match where all the goals came in a devastating second-half blitz. The first half ended goalless despite Estudiantes' territorial dominance, but Alexis Castro broke the deadlock two minutes after the restart with a precise free-kick.Mikel Amondarain doubled the lead at 70 minutes with his first goal for the club, and then substitute Adolfo Gaich took center stage. The former CSKA Moscow striker, introduced from the bench, scored three goals in just eight minutes - at 80, 85, and 88 - to complete a stunning hat-trick and send the Estadio UNO into raptures. The victory was dedicated to the memory of Marcos Conigliaro, the former Estudiantes World Cup-winning striker who passed away last week at 83.The result lifts Estudiantes to 21 points, just one behind Zona A leaders Velez Sarsfield. With the Argentine Apertura pausing for the FIFA Date, Cacique Medina's side enters the break in outstanding form - three consecutive wins and a squad deep enough to produce match-winners from the bench.Gaich's hat-trick in 8 minutes was the fastest in the Argentine Apertura 2026. Estudiantes have scored 9 goals in their last two home matches.02Liga BetPlay Fecha 13 - Nacional Hold Summit as Santa Fe Stun MedellinFootballColombia's Liga BetPlay continued through the FIFA Date window with Fecha 13 fixtures offering drama across the country. Atletico Nacional extended their lead at the summit to 27 points after their 3-0 win over Internacional de Bogota earlier in the round, while Tuesday's action saw Junior beat Atletico Bucaramanga 2-0 in Barranquilla to stay in the playoff picture.The most significant result of the round came at El Campin, where Independiente Santa Fe beat Independiente Medellin 2-1 to deal a blow to DIM's playoff ambitions. Elsewhere, Millonarios had earlier routed Once Caldas 4-1 away in Manizales in a statement performance, while Boyaca Chico held Deportes Tolima to a 1-1 draw in Tunja. With the Apertura entering its final stretch, Nacional lead comfortably from Pasto and Once Caldas, while the battle for the remaining playoff spots intensifies.Nacional have won 8 of 13 matches and boast the best goal difference (+14) in the Liga BetPlay. The top eight qualify for playoffs in the new format without cuadrangulares.03Miami Open Quarter-Finals Take Shape - Sabalenka and Gauff ThroughTennisMiami Open Quarter-Finals Take Shape - Sabalenka and Gauff ThroughThe Miami Open quarter-final field crystallized on Monday as the world's top women powered through the round of 16. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka dispatched Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-4 in clinical fashion, extending her winning streak to 10 consecutive matches following her Indian Wells title. Sabalenka will face American Hailey Baptiste for a semi-final spot. The Belarusian's only loss in 2026 came to Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final.Home favorite Coco Gauff also advanced, grinding past Romania's Sorana Cirstea in three sets to reach her first-ever Miami Open quarter-final. Gauff will face Belinda Bencic, who upset Amanda Anisimova, in what should be a compelling clash. On the men's side, Frances Tiafoe knocked out defending champion Jakub Mensik, while earlier in the tournament American Sebastian Korda produced the upset of the draw by stunning world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz - the Spaniard's earliest loss of the season. Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko also reached the women's quarter-finals in a breakthrough run.Sabalenka is chasing the "Sunshine Double" - winning both Indian Wells and Miami in the same season. Her 10-match win streak is the longest active run on the WTA Tour.04FIFA Date Opens - LATAM Leagues Pause as World Cup 2026 LoomsPreviewThe first FIFA Date of 2026 is officially underway, bringing the Brasileirao and most of the Argentine Apertura to a halt until early April. This is the final international window before the World Cup kicks off on June 11 in Mexico, the United States, and Canada - meaning every squad selection and friendly carries heightened significance.Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti named his squad for friendlies against France and Croatia in the United States, with the notable absence of Neymar. The Santos forward's exclusion deepens questions about his World Cup place as fitness concerns persist. Argentina, the defending champions, are also in action during the window, with Lionel Scaloni fine-tuning his squad for the tournament defense. In club football, the Liga BetPlay continues through the break with Fecha 13 wrapping this week, while the Argentine Apertura has a handful of remaining Fecha 12 fixtures. The Brasileirao resumes on April 1 with the Copa Libertadores group stage launching on April 7.The World Cup 2026 begins in 78 days. This FIFA Date is the last chance for coaches to test combinations before naming their final tournament squads.05Argentine Apertura Zona A Standings - Velez Lead, Estudiantes Close GapFootballWith most of Fecha 12 now complete, the Argentine Apertura picture is sharpening before the FIFA Date break. In Zona A, Velez Sarsfield lead on 22 points despite a surprise defeat to Lanus on the weekend. Estudiantes have closed the gap to just one point at 21 after their 5-0 rout of Central Cordoba. Defensa y Justicia sit third on 19 points following their 2-0 win over Union, while Lanus climbed to 18 after their upset of the leaders.Boca Juniors are sixth on 17 points after beating Instituto, entering the break on an eight-game unbeaten run and with the Copa Libertadores group stage on the horizon. In Zona B, River Plate are firmly in contention after three straight wins under Coudet, while Independiente Rivadavia maintain a strong position at the top. The top eight from each zona advance to the playoff knockout rounds, with five jornadas remaining after the international break.Estudiantes have the most prolific attack in Zona A with 9 goals in their last 2 home games. The Apertura resumes on April 5 with the Copa Libertadores group stage beginning April 7.is published by The Rio Times.Follow us for daily Latin American financial news, LATAM market analysis and Brazil financial news in English.Next edition: Thursday, March 26, 2026 - covering Wednesday, March 25.Estudiantes La Plata Central Cordoba Adolfo Gaich hat-trick Alexis Castro Mikel Amondarain Alexander Medina Marcos Conigliaro Argentine Apertura 2026 Velez Sarsfield Zona A Zona B River Plate Boca Juniors Defensa Justicia Lanus Instituto Independiente Rivadavia Liga BetPlay Colombia Atletico Nacional Junior Bucaramanga Santa Fe Medellin Millonarios Once Caldas Pasto Tolima Cali Deportivo Pereira Cucuta Miami Open WTA ATP Sabalenka Zheng Qinwen Gauff Cirstea Tiafoe Mensik Korda Alcaraz Bencic Baptiste Victoria Mboko FIFA Date World Cup 2026 Neymar Carlo Ancelotti Brazil France Croatia Argentina Scaloni Brasileirao pause Copa Libertadores April Palmeiras Flamengo Corinthians Santos Chivas Liga MX Latin America sports today